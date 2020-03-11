WuXi Biologics Completes Weather-Tight Seal of its Biologics Manufacturing Facility in Ireland

DUNDALK, Ireland, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global open-access biologics technology platform company offering end-to-end solutions for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing, announced that it has completed the weather-tight seal of its biologics drug substance manufacturing facility on the Dundalk Campus in Ireland on schedule, which significantly symbolizes the start of the company's global biomanufacturing network.

Representing one of the world's largest facilities using single-use bioreactors, this state-of-the-art "Facility of the Future" commenced construction in February 2019 and completed the weather-tight seal of its main facility in December 2019, with 5,500 tons of structural steel and 8,000 square meters of wall cladding having been used so far. The facility is designed to adopt both large scale commercial manufacturing using disposable bioreactors and next-generation continuous bioprocessing manufacturing technology and will have a total bioreactor capacity of 6,000 liters perfusion (MFG6) and 48,000 liters fed-batch (MFG7) after full completion.

"We are proud of achieving this great milestone 10 months after initiating the facility construction of our first global site in Europe, which is another testament of 'WuXi Bio Speed' implemented outside of China for the first time. Construction of our US facility will also begin soon as well." said Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics. "As a global company, we are building capabilities and capacities in the U.S., Europe and China to serve our clients and to benefit patients worldwide."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to our global clients. As of June 30, 2019, there were a total of 224 integrated projects, including 106 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 102 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 15 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, Singapore, and the U.S. exceeding 280,000 liters by 2022, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

