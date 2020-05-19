WuXi Biologics Closes Land Deal to Build State-of-the-Art Biologics Production Facility in the United States

SHANGHAI and WORCESTER, Mass., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, and the Worcester Business Development Corporation (WBDC) announced today the successful signing of a land deal for WuXi Biologics' clinical and commercial manufacturing facility (MFG11) in Worcester at The Reactory, a 46-acre master-planned biomanufacturing campus. The approximately 107,000-square-foot, two-story facility will be operational in 2022 and create 150 new jobs.

"As the central Massachusetts biotech community continues its growth, WuXi Biologics' arrival in Worcester will strengthen the sector and lead to ongoing economic development," said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. "Years of planning and collaboration to transform an unused property into a biomanufacturing hub has led to this exciting announcement today and I appreciate the commitment of so many to making this a reality."

"This signing solidifies our city's proud role as an anchor in the state's biotech corridor," said Worcester City Manager Edward M. Augustus, Jr. "It signals not only what we currently have to offer in the life sciences sector, but also how much potential we have for the future."

Craig Blais, the president and CEO of the WBDC, stated, "WuXi Biologics' decision to locate its first US biomanufacturing facility in Worcester at The Reactory confirms the value of Worcester's strong life sciences ecosystem. We expect other biotech manufacturers will soon follow their lead."

"We are proud to join the Worcester community and greater region as a tenant of The Reactory, and I thank the city of Worcester for its collaboration," said Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics. "Drawing from the talented workforce and impressive biotech network in Massachusetts, we stand ready and able to help our global partners advance their innovative and life-saving ideas. Together, I am confident that we have much to contribute to the biologics industry and patients worldwide."

In March, recognizing the urgent need for personal protective equipment (PPE), WuXi Biologics sourced and donated masks to local healthcare providers to support frontline medical personnel fighting the coronavirus.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to our global clients. As of December 31, 2019, there were a total of 250 integrated projects, including 121 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 112 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 16 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, the U.S., Germany and Singapore exceeding 280,000 liters by 2022, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com

