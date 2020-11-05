SMI 10’322 0.3%  SPI 12’848 0.4%  Dow 27’848 1.3%  DAX 12’492 1.4%  Euro 1.0712 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’203 1.3%  Gold 1’918 0.7%  Dollar 0.9070 -0.6%  Öl 41.2 -0.1% 
05.11.2020 11:57:00

WuXi Biologics adopt Purolite Life Sciences Protein A resin for monoclonal antibody therapies

CARDIFF, South Wales, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purolite Ltd., a global manufacturer of resin-based separation, purification and extraction technologies, today announces that it will supply its Protein A capture resin, Praesto® Jetted A50 to WuXi Biologics for immediate use. WuXi Biologics, a global company with leading open-access biologics technology, will utilize Praesto® Jetted A50 to provide their customers with additional choices for affinity chromatography resins for a range of downstream processes for monoclonal antibody purification.

Chris Major, Sales and Marketing Director for Purolite Life Sciences stated, "This is a major step forward for both Purolite Life Sciences and the wider biopharmaceutical industry, and we're extremely proud that WuXi Biologics customers will now have the option of selecting a uniform particle size, Protein A agarose resin. The adoption of Praesto® Jetted A50 by such a prominent organization is testament to both the commitment and expertise of Purolite's R&D team, as well as the best-in-class performance characteristics of the resin itself."

The Praesto® line of agarose-based chromatography resins are currently utilized in over 200 screening projects and ongoing clinical trials globally. Praesto® Jetted A50, is an integral technology, used by biopharmaceutical developers around the globe for the purification of modern medicines to treat ailments such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, dementia, and diabetes. Developed to offer leading performance combined with responsible pricing when compared to other market-leading alternatives, Praesto® Jetted A50 has garnered accolades across the wider biopharmaceutical industry, leading to its early adoption and implementation into several large-scale processes.

As part of the supply agreement, Purolite will supply significant volumes of Praesto® Jetted A50 from its cutting-edge, ISO-certified production facility in Llantrisant, South Wales, United Kingdom. One of the largest of its kind in the world, the facility is capable of satisfying as much as one-third of all global demand for these bioprocessing resins.

