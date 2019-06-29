29.06.2019 07:26:00

WuXi AppTec Named One of MIT Technology Review's 50 Smartest Companies

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global pharmaceutical and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company, announces that it has been selected as one of MIT Technology Review's 50 Smartest Companies (TR50) for 2019. WuXi was chosen for its dedication in building an open-access R&D enabling platform for companies around the world to discover and develop new medicines for patients efficiently.

MIT Technology Review is one of the world's preeminent technology publication and has been publishing this prestigious accolade since 2010. The 50 Smartest list was created to recognize companies that "best combine innovative technology with an effective business model." TR50 demonstrates the innovative breakthroughs and significant impact that emerging technologies bring to the world.

Each year MIT Technology Review identifies 50 companies that are intelligently creating new opportunities by combining important technologies with a business savvy approach. The TR50 judging panel commented, "WuXi pioneered an open-access and integrated R&D platform, enabling thousands of customers to accelerate drug development. They have made a positive impact on innovation in the drug R&D industry globally."

"It is our honor to be recognized by MIT Technology Review," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "At WuXi, our goal is to build the foundations upon which anyone, and any company, can be empowered to realize their innovation dreams. Collectively, we can continue to improve productivity, and bring new medicines to patients much faster."

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a leading pharmaceutical and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company with global operations. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec provides a broad and integrated portfolio of services to help our worldwide customers and partners shorten the discovery and development time and lower the cost of drug and medical device R&D through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With its industry-leading capabilities such as small molecule R&D and manufacturing, cell therapy and gene therapy R&D and manufacturing, and medical device testing, the WuXi platform is enabling more than 3,500 innovative collaborators from more than 30 countries to bring innovative healthcare products to patients, and to fulfill WuXi's dream that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-apptec-named-one-of-mit-technology-reviews-50-smartest-companies-300878235.html

SOURCE WuXi AppTec

