Wuhan YZY Biopharma Wins FDA IND Clearance For M701 In MPE

(RTTNews) - Wuhan YZY Biopharma Co., Ltd. (2496.HK) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its Investigational New Drug application for M701, a recombinant anti-EpCAM and anti-CD3 human-mouse chimeric bispecific antibody.

The approval allows the company to initiate U.S. clinical trials of M701 for the treatment of malignant pleural effusion, or MPE, a serious complication commonly seen in patients with advanced lung and breast cancers.

Current treatment options for MPE are largely palliative, highlighting a significant unmet medical need.

M701 is designed to target EpCAM, which is highly expressed on malignant epithelial cells in MPE, while simultaneously engaging CD3 to activate T-cell-mediated anti-tumor immune responses, enabling a synergistic and precise therapeutic approach.

The approved study is an open-label, multicenter Phase Ib/II clinical trial. It will evaluate the safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and immunogenicity of intrapleural administration of M701 in patients with MPE caused by advanced epithelial tumors.