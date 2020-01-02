02.01.2020 03:11:00

Wuhan - a city going viral on the Internet catches attention from home and abroad

WUHAN, China, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of creative city photos recently posted on Instagram has made Wuhan an influencer online. With this great opportunity in mind, "#TricityWuhan" has been launched to invite domestic and international KOLs to shoot traveling Vlogs that elaborate on the folkways, landscapes and cultures of the three towns of Wuhan through depictions of its history, humanities, and cuisines, representing a global exposure of Wuhan's cultural and tourism brand image on international new media platforms.

The "#TricityWuhan" Vlog series integrated the city's cultural and tourism resources to feature three sets of "traveling strategies", alongside freehand sketching of maps that are spoken highly among overseas tourists. Ever since these Vlogs were released on YouTube, there have been a total of more than 100,000 views. Meanwhile, 11 articles were posted on Facebook to attract more than 10 million impressions and nearly 20,000 interactions, making Wuhan a priority for foreigners to travel and stay in China.

As a city with more than 1,300 years of culture and history, Wuhan is home to numerous valuable cultural heritages. The brand marketing events of "#TricityWuhan" are based on a fusion of Chinese and international perspectives to demonstrate the city's hidden cultural charms to all overseas tourists, who'd be immersed in an all-around glamor of Wuhan – an online influencer and a city going more and more international.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuhan---a-city-going-viral-on-the-internet-catches-attention-from-home-and-abroad-300980335.html

SOURCE Wuhan Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.19
EUR/USD – Widerstand geknackt
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Darum sieht Goldman Sachs in 2020 einen "Baby-Bärenmarkt" bei Anleihen
Wall Street-Experte optimistisch für 2020
4. Quartal 2019: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
So starten Bitcoin & Co. ins Jahr 2020
Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co: Das sind die Tops & Flops der Rohstoffe im Jahr 2019
Dezember 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Das könnte nächstes Jahr bevorstehen
Cembra Money Bank hat wohl die Finma im Haus - Cembra mit Stellungnahme - Aktie tiefer
SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag des Jahres mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;