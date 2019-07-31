31.07.2019 17:20:00

WSB Exclusive Speaker Mark King Named Taco Bell's New CEO

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark King, an exclusive speaker with the Washington Speakers Bureau (WSB), is taking on the next venture in his storied career. After successfully leading global sporting goods business adidas, as President at adidas Group North America, he now joins Yum! Brands, Inc. as Taco Bell Division Chief Executive Officer.

Under King's leadership, adidas became the fastest-growing sports brand in North America. During his tenure as President, King doubled the company's market share in less than three years – turning around the stalled business and challenged environment into a brand and culture powerhouse. Prior to adidas, King was CEO at TaylorMade, where he catapulted the division to become the leading and most profitable golf company in the world.

"Mark King is the ideal executive to elevate Taco Bell to the next level of global growth," says Greg Creed, Chief Executive Officer at Yum! Brands, in an official press release. "His unique talent rewriting the rules for brands to win in fiercely competitive markets will be central to Taco Bell's journey to become a $15 billion brand that transcends the quick-service restaurant and retail categories." 

As a speaker, King brings lessons in leadership and changing the rules of the game to drive constant idea generation. Gained from his nearly 40-year sports business career, he knows that organizations must change at the same pace—or faster—as the marketplace. Encouraging company growth takes more than creating a vision and a strategy, says King. It means creating the right atmosphere to unleash the potential of people and make the extraordinary happen.

