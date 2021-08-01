SMI 12’117 0.3%  SPI 15’578 0.3%  Dow 34’935 -0.4%  DAX 15’544 -0.6%  Euro 1.0744 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’089 -0.7%  Gold 1’814 -0.8%  Bitcoin 37’229 2.6%  Dollar 0.9053 0.0%  Öl 76.3 0.5% 
01.08.2021 23:15:00

WRLD1 / TVNET integrates its World Soccer/Football group of networks across the US with 3 worldwide soccer/football Internet TV venues focused on global soccer across all 8 world regions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of WRLD1 /TVNET today announced further development and increased strategic presence with the creation of additional regional and metro destinations for its soccer/football sports news hubs targeting the continuing surging sports sectors in all US and international territories.

TVNET is also pleased to confirm that the USPTO -United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted TVNET a US trademark for the Network ID and phrase

WORLDSOCCERTV

WRLD1 and its sports affiliates TV venues are powered by the TVNET APTVE mobile netcast architecture and user interface driving an enlarged range of global and US Soccer video programming.

Sassover further noted: "The World.Soccer /Football hubs now provide increased range of topics and content diversity coupled with commentary and analysis across 3  on air networks:

 ■ WorldSoccerTV.com | World Soccer Network

 ■ USSoccerTV.com | US Soccer Network

 ■ FutballTV.com  | World Futball Network

The WRLD1 Soccer /Football hubs and all other TVNET categories of geocentric and key industry vertical networks will continue to be resources for AI development that permit more targeted video content aggregation joined to contextual insights driving decisions in commerce and investments.

Sassover noted: "The challenges are balance and engaging range of content within our video display innovations and to optimize video viewing within the content 'window' to each local, regional or world soccer news hubs and beyond which link to other WRLD1 destinations on the platform."

Contact:
Lauren Holt
News@WRLD1.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wrld1--tvnet-integrates-its-world-soccerfootball-group-of-networks-across-the-us-with-3-worldwide-soccerfootball-internet-tv-venues-focused-on-global-soccer-across-all-8-world-regions-301345753.html

SOURCE TVNET Inc

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV

1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.

Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV

Inside

31.07.21 Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit den Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV
30.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Lonza, Moderna
30.07.21 Marktüberblick: Amazon-Aktie taucht nachbörslich ab
30.07.21 SMI heute schwächer erwartet
30.07.21 BASF schreibt Milliardengewinn – Aktie legt zu
30.07.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Trendwechsel?
29.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Konkurrent Lucid Motors kurz nach Börsendebüt: Ist ein Einstieg lohnenswert?
Künstliche Intelligenz wählt Fondszusammensetzung aus: Warum AMC den Vorzug vor Facebook bekommt
Langzeit-Bär David Tice erwartet Zusammenbruch bei Aktien- und Kryptoanlagen
22 Jahre alter Tipp des Starinvestors noch immer gültig: So vermehrt man sein Vermögen wie Warren Buffett
Juli 2021: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
KW 30: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Sicherheit und Luxus: Das zieht die Reichen in die Schweiz
Pessimistisch für Aktien und Anleihen: Investmentexperte Jeremy Grantham warnt vor herben Verlusten
Finanzanalyst: Aus diesen Gründen setzen Anleger 2021 auf Rohstoffe
EZB bescheinigt Euroraum-Banken nach Stresstest Widerstandsfähigkeit

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit