WRLD1 / TVNET integrates its World Soccer/Football group of networks across the US with 3 worldwide soccer/football Internet TV venues focused on global soccer across all 8 world regions

01.08.2021 23:15:00
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of WRLD1 /TVNET today announced further development and increased strategic presence with the creation of additional regional and metro destinations for its soccer/football sports news hubs targeting the continuing surging sports sectors in all US and international territories.
TVNET is also pleased to confirm that the USPTO -United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted TVNET a US trademark for the Network ID and phrase
WORLDSOCCERTV
WRLD1 and its sports affiliates TV venues are powered by the TVNET APTVE mobile netcast architecture and user interface driving an enlarged range of global and US Soccer video programming.
Sassover further noted: "The World.Soccer /Football hubs now provide increased range of topics and content diversity coupled with commentary and analysis across 3 on air networks:
■ WorldSoccerTV.com | World Soccer Network
■ USSoccerTV.com | US Soccer Network
■ FutballTV.com | World Futball Network
The WRLD1 Soccer /Football hubs and all other TVNET categories of geocentric and key industry vertical networks will continue to be resources for AI development that permit more targeted video content aggregation joined to contextual insights driving decisions in commerce and investments.
Sassover noted: "The challenges are balance and engaging range of content within our video display innovations and to optimize video viewing within the content 'window' to each local, regional or world soccer news hubs and beyond which link to other WRLD1 destinations on the platform."
Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV
1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.
Inside
Inside Fonds
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Anleger nehmen im Freitagshandel Gewinne mit -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts, wogegen sich der deutsche Leitindex mit einem Verlust aus der Woche verabschiedete. Nach den neuen Höchstständen vom Vortag gab die Wall Street nach. Auf rotem Terrain präsentierten sich am Freitag die Märkte in Fernost.
finanzen.net News
