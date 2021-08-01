SMI 12’117 0.3%  SPI 15’578 0.3%  Dow 34’935 -0.4%  DAX 15’544 -0.6%  Euro 1.0744 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’089 -0.7%  Gold 1’814 -0.8%  Bitcoin 37’229 2.6%  Dollar 0.9053 0.0%  Öl 76.3 0.5% 
01.08.2021 09:59:00

WRLD1 / TVNET enlarges its Finance / Investment Global Business group to 10 networks across the sectors of Global Finance, Fintech, Crypto and World Business News

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of WRLD1 /TVNET today announced further development and increased strategic presence with the creation of additional regional and metro center finance /investment  news platforms targeting the surging sectors of Fintech, Crypto and macro global regional business news.

(PRNewsfoto/TVNET Inc)

Powered by the TVNET APTVE mobile netcast architecture and user interface driving an enlarged  platform of business/ finance /investment and  commerce video segments within a rapid access user interface.

Sassover further noted: "The Finance /Investment hubs now provide increased range of topics and content diversity coupled with the fusion of legacy finance in transition to the enlarging fintech /crypto space as the 10 networks on air now include:

The WRLD1 Finance/Investment hubs and all other TVNET categories of geocentric and key industry vertical networks will continue to be resources for AI development that permit more targeted video content aggregation joined to contextual insights that may inform viewer decisions in commerce and multi category investments.

Sassover noted: "The challenges are balance and engaging range of content within our video display innovations and to optimize video viewing within the content 'window' to each local or world regional  business news hubs and beyond which link to other  WRLD1 destinations on the platform."

Contact:
Lauren Holt
News@WRLD1.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wrld1--tvnet-enlarges-its-finance--investment-global-business-group-to-10-networks-across-the-sectors-of-global-finance--fintech-crypto-and-world-business-news-301345687.html

SOURCE TVNET Inc

