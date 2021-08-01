|
01.08.2021 11:41:00
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of WRLD1 / TVNET today announced a trio of Film/TV viewer guides as companion networks with platforms targeting streamed Film/TV content.
Powered by the TVNET APTVE mobile netcast architecture l viewer interface driving a platform of Film/TV video content search video venues within an embedded rapid access user interface.
Sassover further noted: The Film/TV search hubs now provide increased range of targeted resources and extensive global content guides coupled with the fusion of streamed and accessible multi genre film archives to the enlarging universe of streamed films and TV programs as the 3 networks on air now include:
■Streemd.com | Global TV|Movie Guide
■CineVue.com | Global Movie Guide
■007Channel.com | The James Bond Network
The WRLD1 geocentric hubs and industry vertical networks across all TVNET categories and key industry vertical networks will continue to be resources for AI development that permit more targeted video content aggregation joined to contextual insights that may inform viewer choices in how they create their mobile and home viewing experiences.
Sassover added: "The challenges are balance and engaging search and range of content within our video display innovations and to optimize video viewing within the content 'window' to each local or world regional network hubs and which link to other WRLD1 destinations on the platform."
Contact:
Lauren Holt
News@WRLD1.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wrld1--tvnet-creates-film--tv-viewer-experiences-as-guides-to-the-filmed-entertainment-universe-with-3-new-search-venues-for-tv-and-films-worldwide-301345700.html
SOURCE TVNET Inc
Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV
1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.
Inside
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Anleger nehmen im Freitagshandel Gewinne mit -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts, wogegen sich der deutsche Leitindex mit einem Verlust aus der Woche verabschiedete. Nach den neuen Höchstständen vom Vortag gab die Wall Street nach. Auf rotem Terrain präsentierten sich am Freitag die Märkte in Fernost.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}