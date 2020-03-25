Wrinkl Granted Patent for e-Greeting Card Group Messaging Technology

PHILADELPHIA, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wrinkl, the Appy Award winning group messaging innovator, today announced that the company has been granted a patent for its group channel greeting card technology. Now, for the first time, group channel members can select, circulate and "sign" e-cards before they are made visible and presented to the intended recipient.

What's more, sent and received cards are automatically linked to each user's personal card gallery, ensuring that birthday, job-well-done and other warm wishes and accolades are always at one's fingertips.

No more cascading "happy birthday" and "congratulations!" to clutter channels.

Now messaged birthday, gift and other e-cards can more closely emulate traditional card giving.

And because greeting cards, like keepsake photos, have sentimental value, they make a messaging application more "sticky."

According to Marc Cohen, CEO of Wrinkl, "Cards is a group messaging game changer. People enjoy receiving and later revisiting warm and congratulatory thoughts and notes. Cards gives them a way to do so within a modern group messaging context."

Messaging apps can now license Cards, a new and compelling means by which to build and retain their user base.

See Cards in action: https://vimeo.com/387802166

To inquire about licensing Cards (US Pat. 10,547,575) for your group messaging platform, contact Wrinkl at

wrinkl-ip@wrinkl.com

About Wrinkl

Wrinkl provides businesses with a messaging solution that reduces clutter, distills what's important, and supplies the tools to act on it—all without leaving the conversation. With Wrinkl, conversation is action—not distraction. To inquire about licensing Wrinkl's IP for your group messaging platform, contact us at Wrinkl-ip@wrinkl.com

http://www.wrinkl.com

