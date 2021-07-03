SMI 11’965 -0.1%  SPI 15’394 0.1%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’650 0.3%  Euro 1.0926 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’084 0.1%  Gold 1’787 0.6%  Bitcoin 30’792 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9209 -0.5%  Öl 75.9 0.4% 
03.07.2021 01:22:00

WrapRoof™ Battles Against Material Shortages and Hurricanes with New Product

MIAMI, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As experts warn against another active 2021 hurricane season, roofing material shortages are already causing significant delays for roof replacements. WrapRoof™ is urging property owners and contractors to plan ahead with its market-leading temporary roofing solution that is quick to install, safe, and reliable. WrapRoof, was awarded over 40 United States Patent Claims for its innovative solution for protecting damaged roofs without adding additional damage or sandbags. WrapRoof is installed with their proprietary membrane and offers nationwide installations with a one-year warranty against leaks.

Blue Tarps are no longer your only option. WrapRoof is installed with a 1 year leak-free warranty.

Insurance companies require homeowners to protect their homes from further damage until a permanent solution is found. As mentioned on FEMA's website, Operation Blue Roof is intended to last 30 days. Many roofing materials are currently 6 months out. WrapRoof provides the solution that property owners need.

The WrapRoof system:

  • Is available for all roof types
  • Is the most effective and safer way to protect roofs damaged by hurricanes
  • The material is installed without sandbags and without adding any holes into the roof system
  • Easy to remove
  • Easy to inspect
  • Recyclable
  • Slip resistant
  • Does not add any further damage to the existing roof system
  • Waterproof
  • Has an 18 month UV additive
  • Prevents mold growth
  • Offers a smooth and sleek aesthetic while leaving the roof fully functional and leak free

"Time is of the essence when a homeowner has experienced roof damage, so our nationwide team is ready to assist property owners as quickly as possible once damage has occurred," says Larry Bond, WrapRoof co-owner. "The product is often available within just 48 hours of the initial call and usually installed within a matter of hours.

WrapRoof has installed more than 1,000 units across the United States and has secured over 40 U.S. patent claims. The service and product offered are first of its kind. Its staff and licensed partners are fully trained, provide our top-quality products and ensure exceptional service.  

Property owners or Licensed Contractors who are interested in installing this market-leading temporary roofing solution, should contact Marcelo Romero at 1.855.668.2777 or through email at MR@WrapRoof.com Once contacted, a WrapRoof property inspector will visit and provide an estimate for the property owner to obtain approval from its insurance company or adjuster. As soon as it's approved, WrapRoof will install the warrantied product.

About WrapRoof™
WrapRoof™ is the inventor of the most effective temporary roofing solution available. Its state-of-the art product and service is available nationwide, for both residential and commercial properties.  We provide our clients the highest quality of product and exceptional service that is available for all types of roofs. 

Larry Bond
1.855.668.2777
313666@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wraproof-battles-against-material-shortages-and-hurricanes-with-new-product-301325266.html

SOURCE WrapRoof

﻿

