Wowoo Exchange bolsters its platform through partnership with Cynopsis Solutions

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wowoo Exchange, a Singaporean digital asset trading platform launching soon, is pleased to announce its partnership with Regulatory Technology (RegTech) company Cynopsis Solutions to deploy a solution to meet increasingly complex regulations.

Wowoo Exchange allows the easy trading of digital assets with secure hot and cold wallet management features. Its user-friendly platform has a customisable interface designed to fit all types of customers from first-time users to seasoned traders.

Wowoo Exchange also has a strong commitment to global regulations, which is the main reason behind its partnership with Cynopsis Solutions.

"The partnership is a strategic business decision. Wowoo Exchange and Cynopsis Solutions share the same vision of shaping the future of digital asset standards by adhering to the local regulations and compliance practices", said Willie Chang, CEO of Wowoo Exchange.

Cynopsis Solutions is a Regulatory Technology (RegTech) company that focuses on providing a range of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products to help clients fulfill Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Terrorism Financing (CTF) regulatory requirements. Additionally, the company offers solutions to simplify the customer onboarding process through its artificial intelligence (AI) powered solutions, which allow clients to conduct Know Your Customer (KYC) screening and real-time digital verification of their users via facial movements and live video recording.

"This synergistic partnership results from the shared vision of both companies' to shape the regulatory landscape in the digital asset space. Cynopsis will work closely with Wowoo Exchange to ensure that the compliance practices adhere to the highest regulatory standards," Chye Kit Chionh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Cynopsis.

About Wowoo Exchange

Wowoo Exchange is a Singapore-based digital asset trading platform focused on global compliance and security and allows customers to trade digital assets cost-effectively.

Website: https://wowoo.exchange/

About Cynopsis

Cynopsis Solutions is a REGTECH100 company established in Singapore in 2014. A winner of MAS FinTech Award 2018, it offers regulatory technology (RegTech) solutions designed to automate KYC processes.

Website: https://www.cynopsis-solutions.com/

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190607/2490267-1LOGO

SOURCE Wowoo Exchange