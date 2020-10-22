SMI 9’999 0.1%  SPI 12’485 -0.1%  Dow 28’393 0.7%  DAX 12’543 -0.1%  Euro 1.0725 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’171 -0.3%  Gold 1’904 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9071 0.2%  Öl 42.4 1.7% 

Wounded Warrior Project Partner Recognized for One of 'Best Animal Webcams in the World'

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the New York Times recognized a Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) veteran service organization partner, Warrior Canine Connection (WCC), as having one of the best animal webcams on Earth. The WCC puppy cam features staff working with service dogs in various stages of their development, from newborn puppies in a nursery to being trained as full-grown service dogs.

"We continue to be amazed by the connections and positive impact the WCC puppy cam on Explore.org has on people all around the globe," said Rick Yount, executive director and founder, Warrior Canine Connection. "Especially during the pandemic, we have heard from doctors in the ER, teachers instructing virtual classes, and people who find comfort and joy in seeing these future service dogs develop and grow right before their eyes. Besides being adorable, these pups will go on to serve our nation's Veterans in a deep and profound way."

This summer, WWP announced its support of Warrior Canine Connection, providing funding for its Mission Based Trauma Recovery (MBTR) program. The funding helps expand the program reach to WWP warriors across the country, especially those in WWP's Independence Program, who may benefit from it most.

Training a service dog for a fellow veteran provides a valuable opportunity for a warrior living with invisible wounds to reintegrate into civilian life. MBTR can help reduce stress, improve concentration and executive functioning, reduce irritability, and facilitate social reintegration through training the service dogs. By interacting with the dogs as they move from puppyhood, to training, to adult service dogs, warrior trainers benefit from physiological and psychological animal-human connection.

"It is wonderful that people can watch the journey these dogs take toward becoming service animals so they can improve the quality of life and mental health for wounded veterans," said Melanie Mousseau, WWP program operations and partnerships vice president. "We're grateful for the work that Warrior Canine Connection is doing with warriors and look forward to seeing the impact these dogs make in the years to come."

About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wounded-warrior-project-partner-recognized-for-one-of-best-animal-webcams-in-the-world-301158294.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

