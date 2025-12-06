Worthington Steel Confirms Takeover Talks With Klöckner

(RTTNews) - Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS) has confirmed that it is in negotiations with German steel and metal distributor Klöckner and Co. SE (KCO.DE) regarding potential voluntary public takeover offer.

"No investment decision has been made now and the discussions may not result in a transaction," Worthington Steel said.

"It is currently uncertain whether or under which conditions a potential voluntary public takeover offer will be pursued", Klöckner specified.

Klöckner & Co SE said Worthington Steel Inc. is conducting due diligence with a view to a potential takeover of Klöckner.