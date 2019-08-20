Worthington Direct Releases Experts Piece on Back to School Tips

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How do teachers and other educational experts prepare for Back to School time? Worthington Direct asked the educational experts and compiled their findings into an informative article and infographic available to educators, parents, and anyone else interested in learning and sharing the information.

Crimson Allen, digital marketing coordinator for Worthington Direct said, "We strive to understand our teachers and educators demographics and share helpful advice from these experts in our community. We hope this piece will do just that!"

Experts gave some of their tips for making the most of the Back to School season, including: Working to fight Summer learning loss with their students, reflecting on what worked and what didn't in the previous year, and gathering intel on their new batch of incoming students, so that they can best accommodate their needs.

Overall this year, a piece of advice from Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers is this: Embrace the Freedom to Teach.

"When classrooms are freed from the tyranny of testing and test prep, we have time for project-based learning—so students can analyze problems in their communities, figure out potential solutions and advocate for change," Weingarten said.

