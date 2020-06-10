|
Worldwide Voice Evacuation Systems Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19
DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice Evacuation Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Voice Evacuation Systems market worldwide will grow by a projected US$534.4 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 10.9% and reach a market size of US$549.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Commercial market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 11.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$22.9 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$24.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Commercial segment will reach a market size of US$37.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Voice Evacuation Systems market.
Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$78.4 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Voice Evacuation Systems market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
Active Total Security Systems, ATES Group, Audico Systems Oy, Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd, Bosch Security Systems Inc, Eaton Corporation, Hacousto Protec, Hallmark Fire Ltd, OPTIMUS S.A, RCF S.p.A, Siemens Building Technologies, STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions Inc, TOA Corporation, UTC Building and Industrial Systems
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Voice Evacuation Systems (VESs): A Prelude
- Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Voice Evacuation Systems (VESs) Market - Ranked by Importance Attached by Manufacturers
- Recent Market Activity
- Benefits Encourage VES Deployments on a Larger Scale
- New & Harmonized Standards Set the Platform for Wider Proliferation of VES
- High Thrust on Building Automation Augments Market Prospects
- A Snapshot of Systems, Equipment & Components Deployed in Building Automation
- Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors
- Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Market Growth
- Competitive Scenario
- Leading Players in the VES Market
- VES Manufacturers Focus on End-to-End Support Services
- Competition Grows from Low-Cost Asian Companies
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Voice Evacuation Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Active Total Security Systems (India)
- ATES Group (Netherlands)
- Audico Systems Oy (Finland)
- Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd. (UK)
- Bosch Security Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Eaton Corporation (USA)
- Hacousto Protec (Netherlands)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
- Honeywell Life Safety Systems UK (UK)
- Gent by Honeywell (UK)
- Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)
- OPTIMUS S.A (Spain)
- RCF S.p.A (Italy)
- Siemens Building Technologies (Switzerland)
- STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions, Inc. (USA)
- TOA Corporation (Japan)
- UTC Building and Industrial Systems (USA)
- Chubb Fire & Security Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technology Innovations Unfold New Growth Opportunities
- Customer Requirements Prompt Technological Advancements
- Vendors Integrate Infotainment Features to Boost System Appeal & Image
- Wireless Models Set to Proliferate the Market
- VESs Featuring Advanced Software Make their Way
- Stable Growth in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for the Market
- Non-Residential Building Market: Key Consumer of VESs
- Demand on Rise from Transportation Sector
- VES Seeks Role in the Airport Security Mix
- Education Sector: A Lucrative End-Use Sector
- Residential Buildings: Small but Important Market
- Widening Addressable Market to Accelerate Future Deployments
- VES for Mass Notification
- Standalone Systems Ideal for Small to Medium-Sized Buildings
- Custom Made Systems Suffice Demanding Requirements of ultifaceted Facilities
- Scalable Systems Gain Preference in Large & Complex Sites
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 40
