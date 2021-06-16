SMI 11’982 0.5%  SPI 15’373 0.4%  Dow 34’115 -0.5%  DAX 15’711 -0.1%  Euro 1.0898 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’152 0.2%  Gold 1’835 -1.3%  Bitcoin 35’244 -2.5%  Dollar 0.9072 1.0%  Öl 74.2 -0.1% 

16.06.2021 21:30:00

Worldwide Veterinary Oncology Industry to 2025 - Surge in Awareness Related to Animal Healthcare Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Veterinary Oncology Market (2020-2025) by Type, Animal Type, Therapy Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Veterinary Oncology Market is estimated to be USD 60.44 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 86.75 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include upsurge in the prevalence of cancer in pets, increasing research and investments in pet cancer, growing focus on animal safety whereas high cost associated with chemotherapies, immunotherapies, and targeted therapies are major factors restraining the veterinary oncology market growth.

Recent Developments
1. Boehringer Ingelheim took over AMAL Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on cancer immunotherapy. The acquisition helped the company to become an innovator of novel cancer therapies, including immuno-oncology treatments. July 2019.
2. Elanco acquired Aratana Therapeutics in April 2019, after which, the company declared the formation of a commercial team devoted to the veterinary specialty business.
3. Another contribution by the market player in August 2019, was the initiation of Phase 2 clinical trial by PharmAust in Australia with its leading veterinary drug candidate, monepantel, to treat canine cancer.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc., Regeneus Ltd., Elanco Animal Health, Inc., Zoetis, Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., PetCure Oncology, LLC (Accelitech, LLC), AB Science SA, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals S.A., and Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd., etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Upsurge in the prevalence of cancer in pets
4.2.1.2 Increasing research and investments in pet cancer
4.2.1.3 Growing focus on animal safety
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 High cost of pet cancer treatment
4.2.2.2 Lack of awareness among pet owners about pet disease
4.2.2.3 Adverse effects of drugs used for pet cancer treatment
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Surge in Awareness Related to Animal Healthcare
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Lack of Standardization in Veterinary Cross
4.3 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Veterinary Oncology Market segment, By Type
6.1 Lymphoma
6.2 Mast Cell Cancer
6.3 Mammary and Squamous Cell Cancer
6.4 Others (Anal Sac Carcinoma)

7 Global Veterinary Oncology Market segment, By Animal
7.1 Companion Animal
7.2 Livestock Animal

8 Global Veterinary Oncology Market segment, By Therapy
8.1 Chemotherapy
8.2 Combination Therapy
8.3 Immunotherapy
8.4 Targeted Therapy

9 Global Veterinary Oncology segment Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 South America
9.3.1 Brazil
9.3.2 Argentina
9.4 Europe
9.4.1 UK
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 Germany
9.4.4 Italy
9.4.5 Spain
9.4.6 Rest of Europe
9.5 Asia-Pacific
9.5.1 China
9.5.2 Japan
9.5.3 India
9.5.4 Indonesia
9.5.5 Malaysia
9.5.6 South Korea
9.5.7 Australia
9.5.8 Russia
9.5.9 Rest of APAC
9.6 Rest of the World
9.6.1 Qatar
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 South Africa
9.6.4 United Arab Emirates
9.6.5 Latin America

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
10.3.4 Investments & Funding

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
11.2 Elanco
11.3 Zoetis
11.4 PetCure Oncology
11.5 Accuray Incorporated
11.6 Varian Medical System, Inc.
11.7 Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd.
11.8 Morphogenesis, Inc.
11.9 Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.,
11.10 Regeneus Ltd.
11.11 One Health
11.12 Zenoaq
11.13 VetDC
11.14 AdvaVet, Inc.
11.15 Rhizen Pharmaceutical SA.

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qag3z5

﻿

