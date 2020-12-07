Worldwide Veterinary Medicines Industry to 2028 - by Animal Type, Distribution Channel, Route of Administration and Product

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Veterinary Medicines Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global veterinary medicines market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 4.11% during the projected period of 2019-2028.



The rise in livestock production, surge in multiple medical conditions in animals, and growing pet ownership, are significant factors augmenting the growth of the veterinary medicines market worldwide. Additionally, the rising animal healthcare expenditure and increasing demand for veterinary specialization are other factors that open avenues for the studied market's future.



However, adverse effects post-vaccination and an inadequate number of veterinaries, are significantly limiting the veterinary medicines market's progress on a large scale.



The global veterinary medicines market covers the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-evolving market for veterinary medicines during the estimated period of 2019-2028. The region's market is mainly motivated by the high investments in research and development by global companies, along with the continual efforts for commercialization of veterinary pharmaceuticals and vaccines at a lower cost. Additionally, the crucial need to control the high incidence of zoonotic disease and manage disease outbreaks is likely to propel the APAC region's veterinary medicines market's development.



The key companies involved in the market include Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Biogenesis Bago SA, Zoetis, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Neogen Corporation, Kindred Biosciences, Virbac SA, Ceva Sante Animale, Merck & Co, Vetoquinol, Archer Daniels Midland, Elanco, and Hester Biosciences Limited.



Zoetis is known as one of the largest producers of medicines and vaccinations for pets as well as livestock. Its product portfolio includes vaccines, diagnostic products, genetic tests, biodevices, and services. The company offers its products for various species, such as cattle, fish, sheep, dogs, cats, and others. Moreover, it sells products to livestock producers, retail outlets, veterinarians, and third-party distributors. The company serves customers worldwide, with its headquarter in the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Veterinary Medicines Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute Products

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Industry Components

2.4. Legal Policy and Regulatory Framework

2.5. Impact of Covid-19 on Veterinary Medicines Market

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Key Insight

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Rise in Livestock Production

2.8.2. Surge in Various Medical Conditions in Animals

2.8.3. Increasing Ownership of Pets

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Adverse Effects of Post-Vaccination

2.9.2. Lack of Adequate Number of Veterinarians

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Growing Animal Healthcare Expenditure

2.10.2. Increasing Demand for Veterinary Specialization

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Stringent Regulations

2.11.2. High Cost of Animal Vaccines



3. Global Veterinary Medicines Market Outlook - by Animal Type

3.1. Companion Animals

3.2. Livestock Animals



4. Global Veterinary Medicines Market Outlook - by Distribution Channel

4.1. Retail Veterinary Pharmacies

4.2. Veterinary Hospital Pharmacies



5. Global Veterinary Medicines Market Outlook - by Route of Administration

5.1. Parenteral Route

5.2. Oral Route

5.3. Topical Route



6. Global Veterinary Medicines Market Outlook - by Product

6.1. Drugs

6.1.1. Anti-Infective

6.1.2. Anti-Inflammatory

6.1.3. Parasiticide

6.2. Vaccines

6.2.1. Inactivated Vaccines

6.2.2. Attenuated Vaccines

6.2.3. Recombinant Vaccines

6.3. Medicated Feed Additives

6.3.1. Antibiotics

6.3.2. Amino Acids



7. Geographical Analysis

7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market by Animal Type

7.1.2. Market by Distribution Channel

7.1.3. Market by Route of Administration

7.1.4. Market by Product

7.1.4.1. Market by Drugs Type

7.1.4.2. Market by Vaccines Type

7.1.4.3. Market by Medicated Feed Additives Type

7.1.5. Country Analysis

7.1.5.1. United States

7.1.5.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Market by Animal Type

7.2.2. Market by Distribution Channel

7.2.3. Market by Route of Administration

7.2.4. Market by Product

7.2.4.1. Market by Drugs Type

7.2.4.2. Market by Vaccines Type

7.2.4.3. Market by Medicated Feed Additives Type

7.2.5. Country Analysis

7.2.5.1. Germany

7.2.5.2. France

7.2.5.3. United Kingdom

7.2.5.4. Italy

7.2.5.5. Russia

7.2.5.6. Spain

7.2.5.7. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Market by Animal Type

7.3.2. Market by Distribution Channel

7.3.3. Market by Route of Administration

7.3.4. Market by Product

7.3.4.1. Market by Drugs Type

7.3.4.2. Market by Vaccines Type

7.3.4.3. Market by Medicated Feed Additives Type

7.3.5. Country Analysis

7.3.5.1. China

7.3.5.2. Japan

7.3.5.3. Australia & New Zealand

7.3.5.4. India

7.3.5.5. South Korea

7.3.5.6. Asean Countries

7.3.5.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Market by Animal Type

7.4.2. Market by Distribution Channel

7.4.3. Market by Route of Administration

7.4.4. Market by Product

7.4.4.1. Market by Drugs Type

7.4.4.2. Market by Vaccines Type

7.4.4.3. Market by Medicated Feed Additives Type

7.4.5. Country Analysis

7.4.5.1. Brazil

7.4.5.2. Mexico

7.4.5.3. Rest of Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Market by Animal Type

7.5.2. Market by Distribution Channel

7.5.3. Market by Route of Administration

7.5.4. Market by Product

7.5.4.1. Market by Drugs Type

7.5.4.2. Market by Vaccines Type

7.5.4.3. Market by Medicated Feed Additives Type

7.5.5. Country Analysis

7.5.5.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.5.2. United Arab Emirates

7.5.5.3. Turkey

7.5.5.4. South Africa

7.5.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Evonik Industries AG (Rag Stiftung)

8.2. Indian Immunologicals Limited

8.3. Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH

8.4. Merck & Co

8.5. Zoetis

8.6. Biogenesis Bago Sa

8.7. Vetoquinol (Soparfin Sca)

8.8. Archer Daniels Midland

8.9. Ceva Sante Animale

8.10. Virbac Sa

8.11. Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

8.12. Neogen Corporation

8.13. Elanco

8.14. Hester Biosciences Limited

8.15. Kindred Biosciences



9. Research Methodology & Scope

9.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

9.1.1. Objectives of Study

9.1.2. Scope of Study

9.2. Sources of Data

9.2.1. Primary Data Sources

9.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

9.3. Research Methodology

9.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

9.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

9.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

9.3.4. Data Collection

9.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



