Worldwide Tobacco Industry to 2026 - Players Include China National Tobacco, Philip Morris and British America Tobacco Among Others

11.05.2021 23:15:00
DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tobacco Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tobacco market reached a volume of 8.54 Million Tons in 2020. Tobacco products are prepared by curing the leaves of tobacco plant which is a part of the genus Nicotiana of the Solanaceae family. There are more than 70 species of tobacco known till now, however, N. tabacum remains the chief commercial crop. Tobacco contains a colourless volatile alkaloid, nicotine, which is responsible for stimulating brain functions, increasing blood pressure, constricting peripheral blood vessels and raising heart rate. Dried tobacco leaves are majorly used for smoking in cigarettes, cigars, pipes and shisha; and as chewing tobacco, snuff, snus and dipping tobacco. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global tobacco market to exhibit stable growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The market is highly concentrated with the presence of three large manufacturers which currently hold more than two-third of the total share. Strong brand image and distribution networks of existing players make it difficult for new entrants to survive in the market.
Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
- China National Tobacco Corporation
- Phillip Morris International
- British America Tobacco
- Japan Tobacco International
- Imperial Tobacco Group
This report provides a deep insight into the global tobacco industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a tobacco processing and cigarette manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the tobacco industry in any manner.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global tobacco market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global tobacco industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tobacco industry?
- What are the key product types in the global tobacco industry?
- How has the global cigarette market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global cigarette industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global tobacco industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global tobacco industry?
- What is the structure of the global tobacco and cigarette industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global tobacco industry?
- What are the profit margins in the tobacco industry?
- What are the key requirements for setting up a tobacco processing plant?
- How is tobacco processed?
- How is cigarette manufactured?
- What are the various unit operations involved in a tobacco processing plant?
- What is the total size of land required for setting up a tobacco processing plant?
- What are the machinery requirements for setting up a tobacco processing plant?
- What are the raw material requirements for setting up a tobacco processing plant?
- What are the utility requirements for setting up a tobacco processing plant?
- What are the manpower requirements for setting up a tobacco processing plant?
- What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a tobacco processing plant?
- What are the capital costs for setting up a tobacco processing plant?
- What will be the income and expenditures for a tobacco processing plant?
- What is the time required to break-even?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Tobacco and Cigarette Industry
5.1 Global Tobacco Industry
5.1.1 Market Overview
5.1.2 Market Performance
5.1.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.1.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.1.5 Market Breakup by Type
5.1.6 Market Forecast
5.2 Global Cigarette Industry
5.2.1 Market Overview
5.2.2 Market Performance
5.2.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2.2 Value Trends
5.2.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.2.4 Market Forecast
5.3 SWOT Analysis
5.3.1 Overview
5.3.2 Strengths
5.3.3 Weaknesses
5.3.4 Opportunities
5.3.5 Threats
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers
5.4.2 Processors
5.4.3 Distributors
5.4.4 Exporters
5.4.5 Retailers
5.4.6 End-Users
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5.1 Overview
5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.5.4 Degree of Competition
5.5.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.5.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.6 Key Success and Risk Factors
6 Performance of Key Regions
6.1 China
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 India
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Brazil
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 United States
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 EU 15
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market by Type
7.1 Cigarettes
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Roll Your Own
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Cigars
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Cigarillos
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Smokeless Tobacco
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Market Structure
8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
9 Tobacco Processing and Cigarette Manufacturing
9.1 Product Overview
9.2 Detailed Process Flow
9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
10.3 Plant Layout
10.4 Plant Machinery
10.5 Machinery Pictures
10.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
10.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
10.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
10.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
10.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
10.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
10.12 Other Capital Investments
11 Loans and Financial Assistance
12 Project Economics
12.1 Capital Cost of the Project
12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
12.4 Taxation and Depreciation
12.5 Income Projections
12.6 Expenditure Projections
12.7 Financial Analysis
12.8 Profit Analysis
13 Key Player Profiles
13.1 China National Tobacco Corporation
13.2 Phillip Morris International
13.3 British America Tobacco
13.4 Japan Tobacco International
13.5 Imperial Tobacco Group
