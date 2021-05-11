Worldwide Tobacco Industry to 2026 - Players Include China National Tobacco, Philip Morris and British America Tobacco Among Others

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tobacco Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tobacco market reached a volume of 8.54 Million Tons in 2020. Tobacco products are prepared by curing the leaves of tobacco plant which is a part of the genus Nicotiana of the Solanaceae family. There are more than 70 species of tobacco known till now, however, N. tabacum remains the chief commercial crop. Tobacco contains a colourless volatile alkaloid, nicotine, which is responsible for stimulating brain functions, increasing blood pressure, constricting peripheral blood vessels and raising heart rate. Dried tobacco leaves are majorly used for smoking in cigarettes, cigars, pipes and shisha; and as chewing tobacco, snuff, snus and dipping tobacco. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global tobacco market to exhibit stable growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The market is highly concentrated with the presence of three large manufacturers which currently hold more than two-third of the total share. Strong brand image and distribution networks of existing players make it difficult for new entrants to survive in the market.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

China National Tobacco Corporation

Phillip Morris International

British America Tobacco

Japan Tobacco International

Imperial Tobacco Group

This report provides a deep insight into the global tobacco industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a tobacco processing and cigarette manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the tobacco industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global tobacco market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global tobacco industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tobacco industry?

What are the key product types in the global tobacco industry?

How has the global cigarette market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global cigarette industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global tobacco industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global tobacco industry?

What is the structure of the global tobacco and cigarette industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global tobacco industry?

What are the profit margins in the tobacco industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a tobacco processing plant?

How is tobacco processed?

How is cigarette manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a tobacco processing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a tobacco processing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a tobacco processing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a tobacco processing plant?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a tobacco processing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a tobacco processing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a tobacco processing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a tobacco processing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a tobacco processing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tobacco and Cigarette Industry

5.1 Global Tobacco Industry

5.1.1 Market Overview

5.1.2 Market Performance

5.1.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.1.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.1.6 Market Forecast

5.2 Global Cigarette Industry

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Performance

5.2.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2.2 Value Trends

5.2.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.2.4 Market Forecast

5.3 SWOT Analysis

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Strengths

5.3.3 Weaknesses

5.3.4 Opportunities

5.3.5 Threats

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.4.2 Processors

5.4.3 Distributors

5.4.4 Exporters

5.4.5 Retailers

5.4.6 End-Users

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Overview

5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.4 Degree of Competition

5.5.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.6 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 China

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 India

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Brazil

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 United States

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 EU 15

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market by Type

7.1 Cigarettes

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Roll Your Own

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Cigars

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Cigarillos

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Smokeless Tobacco

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



9 Tobacco Processing and Cigarette Manufacturing

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Layout

10.4 Plant Machinery

10.5 Machinery Pictures

10.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.12 Other Capital Investments



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



13 Key Player Profiles

13.1 China National Tobacco Corporation

13.2 Phillip Morris International

13.3 British America Tobacco

13.4 Japan Tobacco International

13.5 Imperial Tobacco Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nxuate

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-tobacco-industry-to-2026---players-include-china-national-tobacco-philip-morris-and-british-america-tobacco-among-others-301288944.html

SOURCE Research and Markets