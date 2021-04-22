 Worldwide Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Industry to 2030 - Unmet Needs and Strategies for the Development of Markets | 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’229 0.2%  SPI 14’438 0.4%  Dow 33’816 -0.9%  DAX 15’321 0.8%  Euro 1.1026 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’015 1.0%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 47’448 -3.9%  Dollar 0.9174 0.1%  Öl 65.6 0.8% 

22.04.2021 23:45:00

Worldwide Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Industry to 2030 - Unmet Needs and Strategies for the Development of Markets

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report deals with therapeutic drug monitoring, a multi-disciplinary clinical specialty, aimed at improving patient care by monitoring drug levels in the blood to individually adjust the dose of drugs for improving outcome. TDM is viewed as a component of personalized medicine that interacts with several other disciplines including pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenetics. One chapter is devoted to the monitoring of drugs of abuse (DoA). Various technologies used for well-known DoA are described. A section on drug abuse describes methods of detection of performance-enhancing drugs.

The TDM market is analyzed from 2020 to 2030 according to technologies as well as geographical distribution. The global market for DoA testing was also analyzed from 2018 to 2028 and divided according to the area of application. Unmet needs and strategies for the development of markets for TDM are discussed. The report contains profiles of 35 companies involved in developing tests and equipment for drug monitoring along with their collaborations. The text is supplemented with 21 tables, 9 figures, and 210 selected references from literature.

Benefits of this report

  • Up-to-date one-stop information on therapeutic drug monitoring
  • Description of 35 companies involved with their collaborations in this area
  • Market analysis 2020-2030
  • Market values in major regions
  • Strategies for developing markets for therapeutic drug monitoring
  • A selected bibliography of 210 publications
  • Text is supplemented by 21 tables and 9 figures

Who should read this report?

  • Biotechnology companies developing assays and equipment for drug monitoring
  • Reference laboratories providing drug monitoring services
  • Pharmaceutical companies interested in companion tests for monitoring their drugs
  • Clinical pharmacologists interested in integrating therapeutic drug monitoring with pharmacogenetics for development of personalized medicine

The report contains information on the following:

  • Technologies for TDM
  • Drug Monitoring Instruments
  • Applications of TDM
  • Drugs Requiring Monitoring
  • Monitoring of Biological Therapies
  • Monitoring of Drug Abuse
  • Markets for TDM
  • Companies

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • Technologies for TDM
  • Drug Monitoring Instruments
  • Applications of TDM
  • Drugs Requiring Monitoring
  • Monitoring of Biological Therapies
  • Monitoring of Drug Abuse
  • Markets for TDM
  • Companies
  • References

    • List of Tables
    Table 1-1: Historical landmarks in the development of therapeutic drug monitoring
    Table 4-1: Psychotropic drugs requiring TDM
    Table 5-1: Drugs requiring TDM
    Table 5-2: Indications and therapeutic ranges of various AEDs
    Table 6-1: Molecular imaging methods for tracking cells in vivo
    Table 6-2: Applications of molecular diagnostics in gene therapy
    Table 7-1: Commonly tested drugs of abuse and recreational drugs
    Table 7-2: Testing and confirmation cutoff concentrations/detection times for DoA
    Table 7-3: Historical landmarks of drug abuse in sports
    Table 7-4: Drugs used by athletes for performance enhancement
    Table 7-5: Genes that may be used for performance enhancement
    Table 8-1: Global markets for TDM according to technologies from 2020-2030
    Table 8-2: Global markets for TDM according to tests in drug categories 2020-2030
    Table 8-3: Global markets for TDM according to point of application 2020-2030
    Table 8-4: Markets for TDM and DoA testing equipment 2020-2030
    Table 8-5: Geographical distribution of markets for TDM tests 2020-2030
    Table 8-6: Drivers for growth of TDM markets
    Table 8-7: Global markets for DoA testing 2020-2030
    Table 9-1: Major players in therapeutic drug monitoring
    Table 9-2: Drugs for which monitoring and detection tests are provided by LabCorp
    Table 9-3: Collaborations of companies involved in TDM

    List of Figures
    Figure 1-1: Therapeutic window of a drug
    Figure 1-2: Therapeutic range of a drug
    Figure 1-3: Flow chart of TDM
    Figure 1-4: Interrelationships of TDM
    Figure 2-1: Separation of structurally similar drug molecules by HPLC
    Figure 2-2: Determination of the identity of a target substance by mass spectrometry
    Figure 2-3: Basic principle of a biosensor
    Figure 8-1: Unmet needs in TDM
    Figure 8-2: Metabolism of azathioprine and biomarkers for TDM

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tf05gj

    Media Contact:

    Research and Markets
    Laura Wood, Senior Manager
    press@researchandmarkets.com

    For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
    For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
    For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

    U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
    Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-therapeutic-drug-monitoring-industry-to-2030---unmet-needs-and-strategies-for-the-development-of-markets-301275269.html

    SOURCE Research and Markets

    ﻿

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

    CHF
    Hinzufügen

    Inside

    12:27 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
    10:27 Marktüberblick: Netflix unter Druck
    09:44 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
    08:07 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
    08:02 Credit Suisse, Nestlé und Lonza heute im Fokus
    07:03 Weekly-Hits: Familienunternehmen – Erfolgreicher Schulterschluss / E-Commerce – Gekommen, um zu bleiben
    21.04.21 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
    16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
    mehr

     

    https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

    Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

    Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Nestlé-Aktie zieht an: Nestlé wächst zum Jahresauftakt schneller
    CS-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse schreibt rote Quartalszahlen und muss Kapital aufnehmen - Finma eröffnet zweites Verfahren
    Stadler erhält SBB-Auftrag in Milliardenhöhe - Aktie profitiert
    Meyer Burger schliesst Verträge mit Wafer-Herstellern - Meyer Burger-Aktie gewinnt
    Tesla in China unter Druck: Entschuldigung nach Protest auf Automesse - Tesla-Aktie im Plus
    Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche bestätigt Ausblick fürs Gesamtjahr
    Plug Power-Aktie: Plug Power sieht sich mit Investorenklagen konfrontiert
    Wall Street geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- SMI letztlich etwas fester -- DAX legt bis zum Sitzungssende zu -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
    LafargeHolcim-Aktie in Grün: LafargeHolcim prüft wohl Verkauf von Brasilien-Geschäft
    CS-Aktie im Minus: Archegos-Debakel könnte Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht mehr kosten

    finanzen.net News

    Datum Titel
    {{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
    		{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

    Nachrichten

    • Nachrichten zu Aktien
    • Alle Nachrichten
    pagehit