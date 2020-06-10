|
10.06.2020 00:15:00
Worldwide Textile Printing Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Printing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Textile Printing market worldwide will grow by a projected 7.7 Billion Square Meters, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. Screen Printing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.8% and reach a market size of 31.1 Billion Square Meters by the end of the analysis period.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Screen Printing market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 176.2 Million Square Meters to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 194.4 Million Square Meters worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Screen Printing segment will reach a market size of 1.8 Billion Square Meters by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Textile Printing market.
Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.3 Billion Square Meters in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Textile Printing market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others are:
- Agfa Graphics
- Brother Industries. Ltd.
- d.gen Inc.
- Electronics For Imaging Inc.
- Hollanders Printing Systems
- HP Development Company, L.P.
- Huntsman Corporation
- Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Limited
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- Kornit Digital Ltd.
- Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Mutoh Industries Ltd.
- OKI Data Infotech Corporation
- Roland DG Corporation
- Sensient Imaging Technologies S.A.
- SPGPrints B.V.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Textile Printing: Creating Attractive Designs and Patterns on Fabrics
- Recent Market Activity
- Screen Printing: What Does the Future Hold?
- Digital Textile Printing: New Growth Avenues
- Advantages of Digital Textile Printing
- Second Wave of Digital Textile Printing Technology Adoption to Drive Growth
- Europe & Asia-Pacific: Spearheading Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market
- Can Digital Printing Reverse the Outsourcing Trend?
- The Need to Extend Beyond Sampling/ Niche Applications
- What Hampers Commercialization of Digital Textile Printing?
- Digital Textile Printing Offers Significant Opportunities for Economic Development
- M&A Activity Paves Way for Strong Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market
- Digital Textile Printing Vs Conventional Screen Printing
- Comparison of Different Parameters for Conventional and Digital Printing
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Textile Printing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technological Advancements in Textile Printers and Inks Lift Status of Textile Printing Market
- Improvements in Printhead Technology Making the Printing More Effective
- High Speed Systems -Transforming Digital Printing Market
- Inkjet Textile Printing Market: Potential for Growth
- Soft Signage: High-Growth Segment in Digital Textile Printing Market
- Flag Printing: Favorable Growth Opportunities
- Furniture Market Offers Strong Growth Potential for Digital Printing
- Fashion Industry Stimulates Adoption of Wide Format Textile Printers
- Digital Printing, Artificial Intelligence and Personalized Clothing
- Fashion Trends & Textile Printing Market
- Digital Textile Printing in Home Textiles Market - Opportunities Galore
- Dye Sublimation Printing: Ideal for Soft Signage & Home Dcor
- Through-Print Textile Printing - A Challenge for Digital Printers
- Textile Printing and Ad Campaigns Fuel Demand for Large Format Printers
- Polyester: The Fabric of Choice for Digital Printing
- Popularity of Fabrics Used in Various Markets
- Assessing the Pros & Cons of DTF Printing & DTG Printing
- Ink Chemistries Holds Key in Textile Printing Growth
- Chemistry Requirements Encourage Development of Specialized Processing Equipment
- Shift towards Eco-Friendly Inks
- Nanotechnology to Transform Textile Printing Industry
- 3D Printing - An Emerging Application with Huge Potential
- Green Printing Practices in Textile Printing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 97
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kp63zf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-textile-printing-industry-to-2027---impact-of-covid-19-on-the-market-301072925.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
