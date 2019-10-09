Worldwide Technical Illustration Software Markets, 2019-2024 with Use Cases on Adobe and CorelDraw

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technical Illustration Software Market by Type, Technology, Component (Solution, Services), Organization Size, End-User (Automotive & Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, High-Tech & Telecommunications), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the market leaders/new entrants in the technical illustration software market, information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and sub-segments.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The Global Technical Illustration Software Market Size to Grow from US$ 3.8 Billion in 2019 to US$ 5.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The global market is expected to have significant growth potential, due to the changing entrepreneurial ecosystem of various verticals, and the increasing demand for more realistic games with rich graphics and animation is driving big gaming companies to develop new games with enhanced graphics and features. However, increasing competition in the technical illustration software may limit market growth.



Major vendors in the global technical illustration software market include Adobe (US), PTC (US), Lattice Technology (Japan), QuadriSpace (US), Corel (Canada), Canvas GFX, (US), Cyient (India), Ignite Technologies (US), Dassault Systmes (France), Autodesk (US), Siemens (Germany), and SAP (Germany).

Solution segment to lead the technical illustration software market in 2019



The solution segment is expected to gain traction across all regions during the forecast period, as the technical illustration software designs and creates visual representations for the products and services of any organization. Further, the visual representations are used in technical publications and manuals, which enable organizations to make their brand stand out and look unique. Technical illustration software provides users with many features needed to design perfect technical illustrations for their products.



Managed services to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Managed services play a significant role, as they are client-specific and help streamline clients' business processes. Managed Service Providers (MSPs) take care of all hardware and software functions, while organizations are only responsible for updating and installing business applications. All the pre- and post-deployment questions and needs of clients are taken care of by managed services. Organizations mostly outsource such services, so that they can focus on their core business functions and increase their efficiency.



The High-tech and telecommunications to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The high-tech and telecommunications industry comprises enterprises working in various fields, including semiconductor, telecommunications, computing and network, technology suppliers, security, control and instrumentation, contract manufacturing services, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs)/Electronics Manufacturing Service (EMS), and white goods. High-tech goods include control and telecommunication systems and consumer goods.

In today's highly competitive global market, organizations working in the high-tech and telecommunications industry are not only offering more products to consumers but also driving a greater vision to transform the way people live and utilize these products. This end user is fast-paced, innovative, complex, and highly competitive. Technical illustration software is used worldwide by high-tech and telecommunications enterprises to create compelling technical illustrations.



North America to lead the technical illustration software market in 2019



North America leads in the adoption of the technical illustration software and provides excellent opportunities for growth of the technical illustrations software market. North America has always been an early adopter of new technology or software, and the North American market grows at a faster rate initially as compared to any other region.



The booming digitalization across industries is driving the demand for technical illustration software in North America along with surging demand for graphics software by businesses. The manufacturing industry in North America is also a great consumer of the Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Engineering (CAD/CAE) software for designing composite styles, optimizing production line, and manufacturing complex parts and associated ancillaries.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Technical Illustration Software Market

4.2 Global Technical Illustration Software Market: Market Share of Components and Top 2 Regions

4.3 Technical Illustration Software Market, By Region

4.4 Technical Illustration Software Market: Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Changing Entrepreneurial Ecosystem of Various Verticals

5.2.1.2 Booming Entertainment Vertical

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Competition in the Technical Illustration Software Market space

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Opportunities Within Medical and Fashion Verticals

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals for Technical Illustration Software

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case: Adobe

5.3.2 Use Case: CorelDraw

5.4 Impact of Disruptive Technologies

5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.4.2 Internet of Things



6 Technical Illustration Software Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bitmap/Raster

6.3 Vector



7 Technical Illustration Software Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 2D Technology

7.3 3D Technology



8 Technical Illustration Software Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Solution

8.2.1 Technical Illustration Software Enables Enterprises to Design Perfect Technical Illustrations for Products

8.3 Services

8.3.1 Professional Services

8.3.1.1 From Advisory and Process Consulting to Implementation and Support, Professional Service Experts Ensure Users Get Superior Value for Technology Investments

8.3.2 Managed Services

8.3.2.1 Managed Services Focus on Improving Business Operations and Reducing Unnecessary Expenses and Overheads



9 Technical Illustration Software Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Technical Illustration Software and Associated Services Among Large Enterprises to Drive the Market Growth

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3.1 Adaptability of New Technologies to Drive the Deployment of Technical Illustration Software Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



10 Technical Illustration Software Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 High-Tech and Telecommunications

10.2.1 Technical Illustration Software Being Used Worldwide By High-Tech and Telecommunications Enterprises to Create Effective Technical Illustrations

10.3 Aerospace and Defense

10.3.1 Increasing Cgi Content, 3D Graphics, and Animation in Military, Aerospace, and Naval Forces to Drive the Adoption of Technical Illustration Software

10.4 Automotive and Machinery

10.4.1 Increasing Need to Significantly Reduce the Production Time and Enhance the Overall Manufacturing Efficiency to Drive the Technical Illustration Software Demand in Automotive and Machinery Industry

10.5 Architecture, Engineering, and Construction

10.5.1 Technical Illustration Software Offers the Ability to Clearly Communicate and Create Standard Planning Diagrams for Architects and Build Clear Picture of Projection Phase

10.6 Energy, Oil, and Gas

10.6.1 Growing Need for Creating Innovative and Precise Designs to Drive the Adoption of Technical Illustration Software Among Energy, Oil and Gas Companies

10.7 Others



11 Technical Illustration Software Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.1.1 Need for High-Quality Products and Growth in Operational Efficiency Leads to Maximum Adoption of Technical Illustration Software in the US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Enterprises in Canada are Adopting High-End Software Owing to Benefits of Cutting-Edge Technologies for Enhancing and Optimizing Production

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 United Kingdom

11.3.1.1 Need for Improving the Efficiency of Machines to Drive the Adoption of Technical Illustration Software Market in the UK

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Increasing Investments of German Government in Industrial Automation to Drive the Technical Illustration Software Market

11.3.3 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Adoption of Industrial Automation in China is Increasing the Growth of Technical Illustration Software Market

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Japanese Government Initiatives to Explore Advanced Technology for Maintaining Competitive Edge in the Market to Drive the Technical Illustration Software Market

11.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

11.5.1.1 Rise in the Popularity of Film Festivals and a Growth in the Number of Animation Studios is Driving Technical Illustration Software Market

11.5.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Significant Growth in 3D Animations for Television to Drive the Technical Illustration Software Market in Brazil

11.6.2 Rest of Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.3 Innovators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.4 Ranking of Key Players

12.5 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.5.1 New Product Launches

12.5.2 Partnerships

12.5.3 Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Lattice Technology

13.3 QuadriSpace

13.4 PTC

13.5 Adobe Systems

13.6 Corel

13.7 Canvas GFX

13.8 Cyient

13.9 Ignite

13.10 Dassault Systmes

13.11 Autodesk

13.12 Siemens

13.13 SAP

13.14 Quark

13.15 Harita Techserv

13.16 The Technical Drawing Company

13.17 Oneil

13.18 Maxam Design

13.19 MAA Illustrations

13.20 Illustration Limited

13.21 NBG Drafting & Design



