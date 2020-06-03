Worldwide Sterilization Equipment Market to 2025 - Increasing Risks of Cross-transmission Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterilization Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sterilization Equipment plays a vital role in the sterilization of medical devices and instruments. Various Sterilization techniques have been developed through the years to control and kill the microbial growth and prevent the spread of infections through the medical device and surgical instruments. These techniques have been successfully implemented in the innovating new sterilization equipment.



With the growing population in the world, the prevalence of various infectious diseases has rapidly increased. Many of these diseases require medical interventions and surgeries. The instruments and devices used in the surgeries need to be sterilized. Moreover, the infected instruments may also give rise to cross-transmission of diseases. These factors have given rise to the need for Sterilization Equipment to prevent the further spread of infectious diseases. Apart from these, the expansion of pharmaceutical companies also has also been a major factor in the growth of this market. But, stringent regulatory standards for approval and production of these devices and disadvantages of chemical agents used as chemical sterilants in some equipment which may cause the potential for eye and skin damage have been restraining the market growth.



Key Market Trends



High-Temperature Sterilization equipment dominates the market



High-Temperature equipment is the most widely used and the most dependable sterilization equipment. High-temperature sterilization is usually nontoxic to patient, staff, and environment, and highly microbicidal. It also penetrates deep into the medical devices and less costly as compared to other sterilization equipment, thus making it cost-effective. These factors are responsible for the dominance of this segment in the market.



High-Temperature Sterilization equipment is further sub-segmented into Steam sterilization and dry sterilization.



Asia-Pacific region to Witness Fastest Growth



Asia-Pacific has experienced positive growth in the sterilization equipment market and is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The disposable income of consumers in the region has witnessed significant growth, which increased the standard of living of people in the region. The urban population in India and China are 34% and 59%, respectively, of the total population, as per World Bank data, 2018. As this population increases, the demand for quality medical treatments will also increase. Further, the growing population has also increased the prevalence of diseases.



Hence, there has been a surge in demand for medical devices and other instruments. This has resulted in increasing the demand for sterilization equipment.



Competitive Landscape



Majority of the Sterilization Equipment is being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing an emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness, which has helped the market to grow hence increasing the market revenue.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Risks of Cross-transmission

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

4.2.3 Growth in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost Associated with the Device

4.3.2 Exposure to Chemicals in Equipments

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Equipment

5.1.1 High-Temperature Sterilizers

5.1.1.1 Wet/Steam Sterilizers

5.1.1.2 Dry Sterilizers

5.1.2 Low-Temperature Sterilizers

5.1.2.1 Ethylene oxide (ETO) Sterilizers

5.1.2.2 Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers

5.1.2.3 Ozone Sterilizers

5.1.2.4 Others

5.1.3 Filtration Sterilizers

5.1.4 Ionizing Radiation Sterilizers

5.1.4.1 E-beam Radiation Sterilizers

5.1.4.2 Gamma Sterilizers

5.1.4.3 Others

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals & Clinics

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

5.2.3 Education and Research Institutes

5.2.4 Food & Beverage Industries

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fortive Corporation (Advanced Sterilization Products)

6.1.2 Anderson Products

6.1.3 Metall Zug Group (Belimed)

6.1.4 Cantel Medical

6.1.5 Getinge AB

6.1.6 Matachana Group

6.1.7 MMM Group

6.1.8 STERIS plc.

6.1.9 Systec GmbH

6.1.10 Stryker Corporation (TSO3 INC.)



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4cswki

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-sterilization-equipment-market-to-2025---increasing-risks-of-cross-transmission-presents-opportunities-301070090.html

SOURCE Research and Markets