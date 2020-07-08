|
08.07.2020 14:45:00
Worldwide Savory Snacks Market to 2025 - Key Driving Factors and Challenges
DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Savory Snacks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global savory snacks market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Savory snacks are food products that have a salty or spicy flavor instead of a sweet profile. They are manufactured using various ingredients such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, grains, vegetable oils and seasonings. They are rich in nutrients, minerals, vitamins and fibers. Usually consumed in-between meals in small quantities, the most prevalent variants include salted biscuits, potato and corn chips, popcorns, pretzels, meat snacks, nuts and seeds.
The growing food and beverage industry, along with an increasing preference for on-the-go snacking options, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the changing lifestyles and hectic schedules of the working population, there has been a rise in the adoption of convenience food products such as savory snacks across the globe. Furthermore, owing to the growing consumer awareness for healthy snacking habits, manufacturers have introduced low-fat, gluten-free, organic, and protein-rich snacks, which are rapidly gaining popularity among consumers.
The introduction of various meat-based snacks such as lean beef or turkey has also favored the market growth. Manufacturers are also offering a diversified product range to expand their consumer base and meet individual requirements in terms of flavor preferences and dietary needs. Factors such as rising disposable incomes and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to improve the production process and the quality of the product, along with convenient and attractive product packaging are also contributing to the growth of the market significantly. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arca Continental, Calbee Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Hain Celestial, Haldiram's, Intersnack, ITC Limited, Kellogg's, Kraft Foods (Kraft Heinz), Lamb Weston, Mondelez International Inc. (Kraft Foods), Oberto Snacks Inc. (Premium Brands Holdings), PepsiCo Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global savory snacks market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global savory snacks market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the category?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the sales?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global savory snacks market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Savory Snacks Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Potato Chips
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Extruded Snacks
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Nuts and Seeds
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Popcorn
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Meat Snacks
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Category
7.1 Baked
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Fried
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Specialty Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Online Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Convenience Stores
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector
9.1 Retail Sector
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Foodservice Sector
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Arca Continental
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 Calbee Inc.
15.3.3 Conagra Brands Inc.
15.3.4 General Mills Inc.
15.3.5 Hain Celestial
15.3.6 Haldiram's
15.3.7 Intersnack
15.3.8 ITC Limited
15.3.9 Kellogg's
15.3.10 Kraft Foods (Kraft Heinz)
15.3.11 Lamb Weston
15.3.12 Mondelez International Inc. (Kraft Foods)
15.3.13 Oberto Snacks Inc. (Premium Brands Holdings)
15.3.14 PepsiCo Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pyotka
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-savory-snacks-market-to-2025---key-driving-factors-and-challenges-301089958.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
