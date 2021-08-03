Worldwide Riflescopes Industry to 2026 - Growing Investments for Advanced Military Equipment Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Riflescopes Market Research Report by Function, by Range, by Magnification, by Technology, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Riflescopes Market size was estimated at USD 5,188.81 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 5,568.19 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.64% to reach USD 8,075.09 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Riflescopes to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Function, the Riflescopes Market was examined across Day Sights and Night Sights.

Based on Sight Type, the Riflescopes Market was examined across Reflex and Telescopic.

Based on Range, the Riflescopes Market was examined across Long (> 500 yards), Medium (100 to 500 yards), and Short (50 to 100 yards).

Based on Magnification, the Riflescopes Market was examined across 1-8x, 8-15x, and > 15x.

Based on Technology, the Riflescopes Market was examined across Automatic Rifles, Electro-optic/Infrared, Laser, Sniper Rifles, Thermal Imaging, and Weapon Compatibility.

Based on Application, the Riflescopes Market was examined across Armed Forces, Hunting, and Shooting Sports.

Based on Geography, the Riflescopes Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Riflescopes Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Riflescopes Market, including ATN Corporation, BARSKA Optics, Beretta Holding S.P.A. Company, Burris Company, Bushnell Corporation, Eotech, LLC., Hawke Optics, Leica Camera AG, Leupold & Stevens, Inc., Nightforce Optics, Inc., Schmidt & Bender Gmbh & Co. Kg, Sig Sauer, Sightmark, Swarovski Optik, Trijicon, Inc., U.S. Optics, Vanguard, Vortex Optics, Zeiss International, and Zerotech International Pty Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Riflescopes Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Riflescopes Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Riflescopes Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Riflescopes Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Riflescopes Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Riflescopes Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Riflescopes Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing popularity for hunting and shooting sports

5.1.1.2. Demand for product in defence operations

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Restrictions on several wildlife activities

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Technology advancements in riflescope for increase accuracy or precision attack

5.1.3.2. Growing investments for advanced military equipment

5.1.4. Challengea

5.1.4.1. High product price

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Riflescopes Market, by Function

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Day Sights

6.3. Night Sights



7. Riflescopes Market, by Sight Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Reflex

7.3. Telescopic



8. Riflescopes Market, by Range

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Long (> 500 yards)

8.3. Medium (100 to 500 yards)

8.4. Short (50 to 100 yards)



9. Riflescopes Market, by Magnification

9.1. Introduction

9.2. 1-8x

9.3. 8-15x

9.4. > 15x



10. Riflescopes Market, by Technology

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Automatic Rifles

10.3. Electro-optic/Infrared

10.4. Laser

10.5. Sniper Rifles

10.6. Thermal Imaging

10.7. Weapon Compatibility



11. Riflescopes Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Armed Forces

11.3. Hunting

11.4. Shooting Sports



12. Americas Riflescopes Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Argentina

12.3. Brazil

12.4. Canada

12.5. Mexico

12.6. United States



13. Asia-Pacific Riflescopes Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Australia

13.3. China

13.4. India

13.5. Indonesia

13.6. Japan

13.7. Malaysia

13.8. Philippines

13.9. Singapore

13.10. South Korea

13.11. Thailand



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Riflescopes Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. France

14.3. Germany

14.4. Italy

14.5. Netherlands

14.6. Qatar

14.7. Russia

14.8. Saudi Arabia

14.9. South Africa

14.10. Spain

14.11. United Arab Emirates

14.12. United Kingdom



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



16. Company Usability Profiles

16.1. ATN Corporation

16.2. BARSKA Optics

16.3. Beretta Holding S.P.A. Company

16.4. Burris Company

16.5. Bushnell Corporation

16.6. Eotech, LLC.

16.7. Hawke Optics

16.8. Leica Camera AG

16.9. Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

16.10. Nightforce Optics, Inc.

16.11. Schmidt & Bender Gmbh & Co. Kg

16.12. Sig Sauer

16.13. Sightmark

16.14. Swarovski Optik

16.15. Trijicon, Inc.

16.16. U.S. Optics

16.17. Vanguard

16.18. Vortex Optics

16.19. Zeiss International

16.20. Zerotech International Pty Ltd.



17. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1e179

