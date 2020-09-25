Worldwide PXI SMU Industry to 2027 - by Type, Channel, Application, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PXI SMU - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global PXI SMU market accounted for $126.04 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $490.08 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.



Growing R&D activities across industries and rising demand for reliability tests for complex semiconductors and batteries to complement the increasing IoT devices are propelling market growth. However, the high availability of cheaper substitutes such as power supplies and digital multimeters are hampering market growth.



PXI SMU is the high-precision source and measurement resource uniquely intended to expand flexibility and decrease time. It consists of parallel SMU test systems and sample rates which are mostly used for changing setpoints and obtaining data. Besides, an end-user can digitally control the transient properties of PXI SMU to lessen overshoot, expand stability, and decrease test times, which helps in avoiding custom circuity.



Based on the application, the semiconductors segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to higher manufacturing rate of semiconductors for demand from end-use industries and transformations of basic IC designing and testing to make these semiconductors more robust and reliable. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because the majority of countries in the region are involved in the manufacturing of electronics and automobiles.



Some of the key players profiled in the PXI SMU Market include Yokogawa Electric Corporation, VX Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, National Instruments Inc., Marvin Test Solutions, LitePoint a Teradyne Company, Keysight Technologies Inc., and Chroma ATE.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global PXI SMU Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hardware

5.3 Software



6 Global PXI SMU Market, By Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 1 channel

6.3 2 channel

6.4 4 channel

6.5 Above 4



7 Global PXI SMU Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sensors

7.3 Light Emitting Diodes (LED)

7.4 Organic and Printed Electronics

7.5 Nanomaterials

7.6 Semiconductors

7.7 Green Energy Products

7.8 Other Applications

7.8.1 Trigeneration

7.8.2 Renewable Energy

7.8.3 Quadgeneration

7.8.4 Greenhouse Operations



8 Global PXI SMU Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Medical Equipment

8.3 IT & Telecommunication

8.4 Energy

8.5 Consumer Electronics

8.6 Automotive

8.7 Aerospace, Defense & Government Services



9 Global PXI SMU Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

11.2 VX Instruments

11.3 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

11.4 National Instruments Inc.

11.5 Marvin Test Solutions

11.6 LitePoint a Teradyne Company

11.7 Keysight Technologies Inc.

11.8 Chroma ATE



