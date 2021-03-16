Worldwide Pipeline Transport Industry to 2030 - Players Include ABB Group, Alcatel-Lucent and Emerson Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pipeline Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global pipeline transport market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global pipeline transport market is expected to grow from $170. 76 billion in 2020 to $180. 93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $262. 31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for pipeline transport? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Pipeline Transport market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pipeline transport market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The pipeline transport market section of the report gives context. It compares the pipeline transport market with other segments of the transport services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, pipeline transport indicators comparison.

Major companies in the pipeline transport market include ABB Group; Alcatel-Lucent; Emerson Electric Co; FMC Technologies and Schneider Electric.



The pipeline transport market consists of sales of pipeline transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use transmission pipelines to transport products, such as crude oil, natural gas, refined petroleum products, and slurry. The pipeline transport market is segmented into crude oil pipeline transport; natural gas pipeline transport; refined petroleum products pipeline transport and other pipeline transport.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global pipeline transport market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global pipeline transport market. Africa was the smallest region in the global pipeline transport market.



Pipeline transportation companies are using augmented reality for efficient maintenance operations. Augmented reality (AR) is the technology of combining real-world images, video, etc. with computer-generated information and/or imagery being viewed through an output including a monitor, headset, etc. AR overlays digital elements onto the physical world, typically using a headset or tablet that the user can point toward real-life objects. in the pipeline transportation industry, AR headsets that clip onto hard hats can project hands-free instructions a technician needs onto equipment to conduct an inspection or maintain a system. AR animations dramatically boost efficiency and reduce errors and uncertainty by showing the necessary steps, tools, and parts.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Pipeline Transport Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Pipeline Transport Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Pipeline Transport Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Pipeline Transport Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Pipeline Transport Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Pipeline Transport



9. Pipeline Transport Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Pipeline Transport Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Pipeline Transport Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Pipeline Transport Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Pipeline Transport Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Pipeline Transport Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type

12. Pipeline Transport Market Segments

12.1. Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12.2. Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12.3. Global Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12.4. Global Other Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)



13. Pipeline Transport Market Metrics

13.1. Pipeline Transport Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Pipeline Transport Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

14. Asia-Pacific Pipeline Transport Market

15. Western Europe Pipeline Transport Market

16. Eastern Europe Pipeline Transport Market

17. North America Pipeline Transport Market

18. South America Pipeline Transport Market

19. Middle East Pipeline Transport Market

20. Africa Pipeline Transport Market

21. Pipeline Transport Market Competitive Landscape

21.1. Competitive Market Overview

21.2. Market Shares

21.3. Company Profiles

21.3.1. ABB Group

21.3.1.1. Company Overview

21.3.1.2. Products And Services

21.3.1.3. Strategy

21.3.1.4. Financial Performance

21.3.2. Alcatel-Lucent

21.3.2.1. Company Overview

21.3.2.2. Products And Services

21.3.2.3. Strategy

21.3.2.4. Financial Performance

21.3.3. Emerson Electric Co

21.3.3.1. Company Overview

21.3.3.2. Products And Services

21.3.3.3. Strategy

21.3.3.4. Financial Performance

21.3.4. FMC Technologies

21.3.4.1. Company Overview

21.3.4.2. Products And Services

21.3.4.3. Strategy

21.3.4.4. Financial Performance

21.3.5. Schneider Electric

21.3.5.1. Company Overview

21.3.5.2. Products And Services

21.3.5.3. Strategy

21.3.5.4. Financial Performance



22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Pipeline Transport Market



23. Market Background: Transportation Services Market

23.1. Transportation Services Market Characteristics

23.2. Transportation Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

23.3. Global Transportation Services Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

23.4. Global Transportation Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

23.5. Global Transportation Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



24. Recommendations

24.1. Global Pipeline Transport Market In 2025- Growth Countries

24.2. Global Pipeline Transport Market In 2025- Growth Segments

24.3. Global Pipeline Transport Market In 2025- Growth Strategies



25. Appendix

25.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

25.2. Abbreviations

25.3. Currencies

25.4. Research Inquiries

25.5. About the Publisher



26. Copyright And Disclaimer



