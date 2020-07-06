Worldwide Mushroom Industry to 2025 - Key Driving Factors and Challenges

DUBLIN, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mushroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mushroom market reached a value of 53.7 Billion in 2019. Mushroom is a kind of fungi that is widely considered to be edible and forms an integral part of various cuisines across the globe. Edible mushrooms are usually grown in a controlled environment with appropriate light, ventilation, humidity, nutrients, soil pH levels and air pressure.



They are a rich source of potassium, riboflavin, selenium and Vitamin D and are proven to be highly beneficial in building immunity, managing weight and minimizing the risks of various chronic diseases. Shitake, button, oyster, paddy, milky and reishi are the most common types of available edible mushrooms, which are directly consumed by the households as well as find extensive applicability across the food processing industry. Apart from this, various kinds of non-edible mushrooms are also utilized in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.



The growing food and beverage industry, along with the rising health consciousness among consumers across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to shifting dietary preferences toward vegan foods, mushrooms are being preferred as a protein, vitamin and mineral rich substitute of meat. Furthermore, widespread product adoption by the pharmaceutical industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. Mushrooms consist of compounds that aid in the treatment of diseases, such as hypercholesterolemia and hypertension. Furthermore, they have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antitumor properties, owing to which they are extensively utilized in the manufacturing of medicines.



Additionally, various advancements in mushroom packaging technologies are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are developing humidity-regulating packaging materials that prevent water condensation on mushrooms, thus prolonging their shelf-life. Other factors, including the increasing consumption of organic food products, rapid urbanization and rising consumer expenditure capacities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 86.6 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during 2020-2025.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agro Dutch Industries Ltd., Bonduelle Fresh Europe, Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd., Monaghan Mushrooms Inc., Monterey Mushrooms Inc., OKECHAMP S.A., Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc., The Mushroom Company, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global mushroom market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mushroom type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global mushroom market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mushroom Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Mushroom Type

6.1 Button Mushroom

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Shiitake Mushroom

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Oyster Mushroom

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Form

7.1 Fresh Mushroom

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Canned Mushroom

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Dried Mushroom

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Grocery Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.1 Food Processing Industry

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Food Service Sector

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Direct Consumption

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Bonduelle Fresh Europe

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Monaghan Mushrooms Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 OKECHAMP S.A.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 The Mushroom Company

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pfjhoy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-mushroom-industry-to-2025---key-driving-factors-and-challenges-301088372.html

SOURCE Research and Markets