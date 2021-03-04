Worldwide Mid-revenue Cycle Management/Clinical Documentation Improvement Industry to 2027 - Integration of AI With Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mid-revenue Cycle Management/Clinical Documentation Improvement Market by Product & Service, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mid-revenue cycle management/clinical documentation improvement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $4.55 billion by 2027.

Following a comprehensive secondary and primary study and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report provides the industry's key drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities. The main driving factors are increasing healthcare expenditure, rising need to manage unstructured healthcare data, and alterations in revenue due to medical billing errors. Furthermore, factors such as changing healthcare scenarios in developing economies and integrating AI with healthcare revenue cycle management represent high-growth opportunities for players during the forecast period. However, factors such as IT infrastructure constraints in the developing economies and data security concerns are expected to hinder this market's growth.



In 2020, based on product & service, the solutions segment is projected to account for the largest share of this market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the ability of various mid-cycle revenue management solutions to curb the loss of revenue while maintaining operational efficiency and revenue integrity.



Based on end user, the healthcare providers segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. This segment's large share is attributed to the growing need to preserve and manage patient billing records and increase the adoption of mid-RCM solutions to simplify billing collection cycles.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the mid-revenue cycle management/clinical documentation improvement market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights for the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2020, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the mid-revenue cycle management/clinical documentation improvement market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



The key players operating in the mid-revenue cycle management/clinical documentation improvement market are nThrive, Inc. (U.S.), Dolbey Systems, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (U.S.), Streamline Healthcare Solutions, LLC (U.S.), Vitalware, LLC (U.S.), Iodine Software LLC (U.S.), Craneware plc (U.K.), Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), ChartWise Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Nuance Communication, Inc (U.S.), and Cerner Corporation (U.S.) among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3.3. Growth Forecast

2.3. Assumptions for the Study

2.4. Limitations for the Study



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Healthcare Expenditure

4.2.2. Growing Need to Manage Unstructured Healthcare Data

4.2.3. Alterations in Revenue Due to Medical Billing Errors

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. IT Infrastructure Constraints in Developing Economies

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Changing Scenario in Developing Economies

4.4.2. Integration of AI With Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Data Security Concerns

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Assessment

4.7. Market Share Analysis (2019)

4.7.1. Market Share Analysis: Mid-Revenue Cycle Management/Clinical Documentation Improvement Industry

4.7.1.1. 3M Company (U.S.)

4.7.1.2. Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

4.7.1.3. UnitedHealth Group (U.S.)

4.7.1.4. Nuance Communication, Inc. (U.S.)



5. Mid-Revenue Cycle Management/Clinical Documentation Improvement Market, by Product & Service

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Solutions

5.2.1. Clinical Coding

5.2.2. Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI)

5.2.3. Charge Capture

5.2.4. Clinical Documentation

5.2.5. Diagnosis-Related Grouping

5.2.6. Pre-Bill Review

5.3. Consulting Services



6. Mid-Revenue Cycle Management/Clinical Documentation Improvement Market, by End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Healthcare Providers

6.2.1. Inpatient Settings

6.2.2. Outpatient Settings

6.3. Healthcare Payers



7. Mid-Revenue Cycle Management/Clinical Documentation Improvement Market, by Region

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. U.K.

7.3.2. Germany

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. Japan

7.4.3. India

7.4.4. Australia and New Zealand

7.4.5. Indonesia

7.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.5.2. Argentina

7.5.3. Chile

7.5.4. Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

7.6. Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking



9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Product & Service Portfolio, Financial Overview, and Strategic Developments)

9.1. nThrive, Inc.

9.2. Dolbey Systems, Inc.

9.3. 3M Company

9.4. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (Optum, Inc.)

9.5. Streamline Healthcare Solutions, LLC

9.6. Vitalware, LLC

9.7. Iodine Software LLC

9.8. Craneware Plc

9.9. Epic Systems Corporation

9.10. ChartWise Medical Systems, Inc.

9.11. Nuance Communications, Inc.

9.12. Cerner Corporation



10. Appendix

10.1. Questionnaire

10.2. Available Customization



