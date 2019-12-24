24.12.2019 17:00:00

Worldwide Maritime Information Markets, 2019-2024 by Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maritime Information Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global maritime information market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.

Maritime information solutions assist vessels in adapting to the dynamic sea conditions by monitoring several parameters, which enable users and organizations to take better operational as well as strategic decisions.

Besides this, they are associated with advantages such as enhancing the overall productivity and safety, along with ensuring efficiency in marine operations. As a result, these solutions are being employed for acquiring data about the ownership, movements, specifications and commercial activities of naval vessels.

As maritime information solutions play a vital role in ensuring an economy's security, they are widely used by governing authorities around the world. These solutions help nations in minimizing maritime threats such as human trafficking, terrorist attacks, environmental destruction and illegal seaborne immigration. Moreover, on account of the liberalization of world trade, there has been a significant increase in the number of ships that traverse the oceans which, in turn, is strengthening the demand for these solutions.

Apart from this, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has recently implemented stringent laws, making it compulsory for all vessels to be deployed with Automatic Identification System (AIS) in order to monitor maritime traffic and avoid collision with other ships. Further, manufacturers are financing in research and development activities to attain accurate signal detection from naval vessels.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global maritime information market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets in the global maritime information industry?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global maritime information industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global maritime information industry?
  • What is the structure of the global maritime information industry and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the global maritime information industry?

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Maritime Information Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Application
5.4 Market Breakup by End-User
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Application
6.1 Maritime Information Analytics
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Maritime Information Provision
6.3 Vessel Tracking
6.4 AIS (Automatic Identification System)

7 Market Breakup by End-User
7.1 Government
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Breakup by Segment
7.1.2.1 Defense
7.1.2.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast
7.1.2.2 Intelligence and Security
7.1.2.3 Search and Rescue
7.1.2.4 Government Agency
7.1.2.5 Others
7.2 Commercial
7.2.2 Market Breakup by Segment
7.2.2.1 Port Management
7.2.2.2 Business Intelligence
7.2.2.3 Commercial Fishing
7.2.2.4 Commercial Shipping
7.2.2.5 Hydrographic and Charting
7.2.2.6 Commercial Offshore
7.2.2.7 Others

8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 Europe
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 North America
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.4 Middle East and Africa
8.5 Latin America

9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Inmarsat
13.3.2 L3 Technologies
13.3.3 ORBCOMM
13.3.4 Raytheon Company
13.3.5 Thales Group
13.3.6 exactEarth
13.3.7 Iridium Communications

