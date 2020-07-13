Worldwide Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Trends

DUBLIN, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis by Chemistry Type (LMO, NMC, LFP, Others), Vehicle Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV), by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Lithium-ion EV Battery Market, valued at USD 13.5 billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of Need of Sustainable and Green Growth, growing Government initiatives, rising demand of Electric Vehicle and Benefits of Lithium-ion Battery in Electric Vehicle. These are the major reasons behind the increasing growth of Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery market globally. Additionally, technological advancements in the electric vehicles will drive the Lithium-ion EV Battery market value in the near future.



Among the Lithium-ion Battery Chemistry Type of the Lithium-ion EV Battery market (Lithium-ion Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium-ion Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC), Lithium-ion Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Others), NMC has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of Lithium-ion EV Battery due to technology innovations in LIB will keep increasing in future.



Among the Vehicle Type of the Lithium-ion EV Battery market (BEV, PHEV and HEV), HEV has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of HEV in Lithium-ion EV Battery is due to its dependence both on fuel and battery which will keep increasing in future but the BEV market will grow faster in future.



The APAC market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand of Lithium-ion EV Battery to growing demand of Lithium-ion battery over other battery chemistries available in market and increasing demand of Electric Vehicle due to its eco-friendly benefits is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Lithium-ion EV Battery market by Value (USD Million) and Volume (GWh Capacity).

The report analyses the Lithium-ion EV Battery Market by LIB Chemistry Type (Lithium-ion Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium-ion Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC), Lithium-ion Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Others).

The report analyses the Lithium-ion EV Battery Market by Vehicle Type (BEV, PHEV and HEV).

The Global Lithium-ion EV Battery Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of World) and By Country ( United States , Mexico , Brazil , Canada , Germany , France , United Kingdom , China , Japan , and South Korea ).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by LIB Chemistry, by vehicle type. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Panasonic, Toshiba, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, BYD, GS Yuasa, CBAK Power Battery, CATL, A123 and Automotive Energy Supply Corp. (AESC).

The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Lithium-ion EV Battery market.

The report presents the analysis of Lithium-ion EV Battery market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on Investment in R&D in battery technology

2.2 Focus on smart investment in potential markets



3. Global Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Lithium-ion EV Battery Market Segmentation - By LIB Chemistry Type, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: By LIB Chemistry Type

5.1.1 Lithium-ion Manganese Oxide (LMO) Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Lithium-ion Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC) Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 Lithium-ion Iron Phosphate (LFP) Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.4 Others Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: By Vehicle Type

5.2.1 BEV Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 PHEV Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 HEV Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: By Region



7. America Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Segmentation By LIB Chemistry Type, By Vehicle Type (2015-2025)

7.1 America Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.2 America Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Volume

7.3 Market Segmentation By LIB Chemistry Type (LMO, NMC, LFP and Others)

7.4 Market Segmentation By Vehicle Type (BEV, PHEV and HEV)

7.5 America Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Country Analysis

7.6 Market Opportunity Chart of America Lithium-ion EV Battery Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

7.7 Competitive Scenario of America Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: By Country

7.8 United States Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.9 United States Lithium-ion EV Battery Market Segmentation - By LIB Chemistry Type, By Vehicle Type

7.10 Canada Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.11 Canada Lithium-ion EV Battery Market Segmentation - By LIB Chemistry Type, By Vehicle Type

7.12 Brazil Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.13 Brazil Lithium-ion EV Battery Market Segmentation - By LIB Chemistry Type, By Vehicle Type

7.14 Mexico Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.15 Mexico Lithium-ion EV Battery Market Segmentation - By LIB Chemistry Type, Vehicle Type



8. Europe Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Segmentation By LIB Chemistry Type, By Vehicle Type (2015-2025)

8.1 Europe Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.2 Europe Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Volume

8.3 Market Segmentation by LIB Chemistry Type (LMO, NMC, LFP and Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type (BEV, PHEV and HEV)

8.5 Europe Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Country Analysis

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Lithium-ion EV Battery Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

8.7 Competitive Scenario of Europe Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: By Country

8.8 Germany Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.9 Germany Lithium-ion EV Battery Market Segmentation - By LIB Chemistry Type, By Vehicle Type

8.10 United Kingdom Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.11 United Kingdom Lithium-ion EV Battery Market Segmentation - By LIB Chemistry Type, By Vehicle Type

8.12 France Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.13 France Lithium-ion EV Battery Market Segmentation - By LIB Chemistry Type, By Vehicle Type



9. Asia Pacific Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Segmentation By LIB Chemistry Type, By Vehicle Type (2015-2025)

9.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Volume

9.3 Market Segmentation by LIB Chemistry Type (LMO, NMC, LFP and Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type (BEV, PHEV and HEV)

9.5 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Country Analysis

9.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Lithium-ion EV Battery Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

9.7 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: By Country

9.8 China Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.9 China Lithium-ion EV Battery Market Segmentation - By LIB Chemistry Type, By Vehicle Type

9.10 Japan Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.11 Japan Lithium-ion EV Battery Market Segmentation - By LIB Chemistry Type, By Vehicle Type

9.12 South Korea Lithium-ion EV Battery Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.13 South Korea Lithium-ion EV Battery Market Segmentation - By LIB Chemistry Type, By Vehicle Type



10. Global Lithium-ion EV Battery Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Lithium-ion EV Battery Market - By LIB Chemistry Type, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Lithium-ion EV Battery Market - By Vehicle Type, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Lithium-ion EV Battery Market - By Region, 2025



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

13.1 Panasonic

13.2 Toshiba

13.3 Samsung SDI

13.4 LG Chem

13.5 BYD

13.6 GS Yuasa

13.7 CBAK Power Battery

13.8 CATL

13.9 A123

13.10 Automotive Energy Supply Corp.(AESC)



