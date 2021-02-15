Worldwide Insurance Industry to 2030 - Players Include Unitedhealth, Axa and Allianz Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insurance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global insurance providers market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global insurance market is expected to grow from $4474.49 billion in 2020 to $5050.31 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6390.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the insurance providers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Insurance Providers market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider insurance providers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The insurance providers market section of the report gives context. It compares the insurance providers market with other segments of the insurance(providers, brokers and re-insurers) market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, insurance providers indicators comparison.

The insurance market consists of sales of insurance products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that undertake underwriting (assuming the risk and assigning premiums) on annuities and insurance policies. Insurance providers invest premiums to build up a portfolio of financial assets to be used against future claims. Direct insurance providers are entities that are engaged in primary underwriting and assuming the risk of annuities and insurance policies. Reinsurance providers are businesses that assume all or part of the risk associated with an existing insurance policy or set of policies, originally underwritten by another insurance carrier (direct insurance carrier). The insurance providers market is segmented into life insurance; property & casualty insurance; and health & medical insurance.



North America was the largest region in the global insurance market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global insurance market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global insurance market.



Peer-to-peer insurance is gradually gaining prominence both in emerging and developed markets driven by reduced cost of premium in emerging countries resulting from improved internet penetration in those regions. Peer-to-peer insurance is based on pooling insurance premiums of participating individuals that can be used to compensate future uncertain losses and share the left-over amount among participants. It aims to reduce premium and overhead costs than traditional Insurance Providers, decrease inefficiencies and increase transparency of businesses.



The rapid growth in internet penetration and increased risks associated with internet use for critical transactions is driving the demand for cyber insurance. Cyber insurance covers internet-based risks and risks related to information technology infrastructure. It also covers property theft, business interruption, software and data loss, cyber extortion, network failure liability, cyber-crime and physical asset damage. For example, according to a report by McAfee and Center for Strategic and International Studies in 2018, cybercrimes costed businesses $600 billion globally. To capitalize on the concerns associated with cybercrimes, insurers are offering cyber insurance to customers to businesses with high exposure to cyberattacks.



