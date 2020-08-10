|
10.08.2020 19:15:00
Worldwide Industry for Wealth Management to 2030 - Benchmark Performance Against Key Competitors
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wealth Management Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global wealth management market.
This report describes and evaluates the global wealth management market. It covers two five-year periods, one three-year period, and one six-year period including, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, 2019 through 2023, the forecast period, 2023-2025 forecast period, and 2025-2030 the forecast period. The global wealth management market reached a value of nearly $486.78 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% since 2015.
The market is expected to decline from $486.78 billion in 2019 to $446.73 billion in 2020 at a rate of -8.2%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 ad reach $584.99 billion in 2023.
Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for the wealth management market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global wealth management market report to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.
Going forward, increasing retiree population, increasing wealth of high net worth individuals, and rising demand for alternative investments will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the wealth management market in the future include COVID-19, Fintech firms, a wide range of services offered by asset managers, and passive investments.
North America was the largest region in the global wealth management market, accounting for 53.7% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the wealth management market will be Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.3% and 5.2% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.1% and 4.4% respectively.
The global wealth management market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 11.9% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Wells Fargo & Company, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, Morgan Stanley, and UBS Group AG.
The top opportunities in the wealth management market segmented by type will arise in the fixed income segment, which will gain $56.7 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the wealth management market segmented by type of advisor will arise in the human advisory segment, which will gain $87.62 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the wealth management market segmented by enterprise size will arise in the large enterprises segment, which will gain $56.07 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the wealth management market segmented by type of wealth manager will arise in the full-service wealth managers segment, which will gain $33.36 billion of global annual sales by 2023.
