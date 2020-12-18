|
18.12.2020 23:30:00
Worldwide Industry for Sleep Apnea Devices to 2025 - Players Include Resmed, Philips Respironics and Naus Medical
DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleep Apnea Device Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Sleep Apnea Device from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Sleep Apnea Device as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Types Segment:
- CPAP Masks
- CPAP Machines
- Parts and Accessories
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Sleep Apnea Device Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Sleep Apnea Device by Region
8.2 Import of Sleep Apnea Device by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Sleep Apnea Device Market in North America (2015-2025)
9.1 Sleep Apnea Device Market Size
9.2 Sleep Apnea Device Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Sleep Apnea Device Market in South America (2015-2025)
10.1 Sleep Apnea Device Market Size
10.2 Sleep Apnea Device Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Sleep Apnea Device Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)
11.1 Sleep Apnea Device Market Size
11.2 Sleep Apnea Device Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Sleep Apnea Device Market in Europe (2015-2025)
12.1 Sleep Apnea Device Market Size
12.2 Sleep Apnea Device Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Sleep Apnea Device Market in MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 Sleep Apnea Device Market Size
13.2 Sleep Apnea Device Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Sleep Apnea Device Market (2015-2020)
14.1 Sleep Apnea Device Market Size
14.2 Sleep Apnea Device Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Sleep Apnea Device Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Sleep Apnea Device Market Size Forecast
15.2 Sleep Apnea Device Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Resmed
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Sleep Apnea Device Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Resmed
16.1.4 Resmed sleep Apnea Device sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Philips Respironics
16.3 Naus Medical
16.4 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
16.5 Devilbiss Healthcare
16.6 Carefusion
16.7 Innomed
16.8 Tap
16.9 Remsleep Holdings Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45sv0p
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industry-for-sleep-apnea-devices-to-2025---players-include-resmed-philips-respironics-and-naus-medical-301196129.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
