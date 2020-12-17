Worldwide Industry for Plasma Fractionation to 2025 - by Product, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plasma Fractionation: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights the current and future market potential for plasma fractionation and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2025, as well as key market players.



This report details market shares for plasma fractionation based on product, application, end user and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into immunoglobulins, albumins, coagulation factor concentrates and other segments. Based on application, the market is segmented into neurology, immunology, hematology and others. Based on end user, the market segmented into hospitals and clinics, research laboratories and others.



Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

27 data tables and 25 additional tables

Comprehensive overview of the global markets for plasma fractionation and its sub-segments

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for plasma fractionation, and market share analysis on the basis of product type, application, end user and geographical region

Country specific data and analysis of the U.S., Canada , France , Germany , U.K., Italy , Spain , Australia , India , Japan , China and other emerging economies from the Latin America and MEA regions

, , , U.K., , , , , , and other emerging economies from the and MEA regions Insights into the market potential for plasma fractionation, opportunities and restraints, regulatory updates, and technological trends and issues impacting the industry

Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of plasma fractionation industry vs. its impact on social and geopolitical spheres

Porter's Five Forces analysis of the market for plasma fractionation and global company ranking within the market

Profile descriptions of the market leading participants, including ADMA Biologics Inc., Baxter International Inc., China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., CSL Ltd., and Grifols, S.A.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview of Plasma Fractionation

Classic Fractionation Methods (Cohn Fractionation)

Components of Blood Plasma

Functions of Blood Plasma

Blood Donation

Collection and Extraction of Blood Plasma

Fractionation Methods for Extracting Individual Components of Plasma

Government Funding of Blood Donation Facilities

Government Regulations: FDA, International Regulatory Agencies and Medical Associations

Clinical Guidelines

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

Introduction

Outbreak

Progression of COVID-19

Government Expenditures on COVID-19

Social Impact of COVID-19

Impact on Insurance Providers

Impact on Health Technology Assessment

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Overview

Growing Use of Immunoglobulins in Various Therapeutic Areas

Growing Prevalence of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) and Respiratory Diseases

Growing Geriatric Population

Increase in Blood Donations

Market Restraints

High Costs Associated with Plasma Therapies

Stringent Government Regulations and Low Reimbursement Policies

Market Opportunities

Opportunities in Emerging Nations

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product

Global Market for Plasma Fractionation by Product

Immunoglobulins

Albumins

Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Plasma Fractionation Market by Application

Neurology

Immunology

Hematology

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

Global Plasma Fractionation Market by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Laboratories

Others

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Plasma Fractionation by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Ranking

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

ADMA Biologics Inc.

Baxter

China Biologic Products Inc.

Csl Ltd.

Grifols S.A.

Kedrion Spa

Octapharma Ag

