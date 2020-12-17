SMI 10’540 0.8%  SPI 13’113 0.8%  Dow 30’253 0.3%  DAX 13’667 0.8%  Euro 1.0843 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’561 0.5%  Gold 1’887 1.2%  Bitcoin 20’757 9.9%  Dollar 0.8840 -0.1%  Öl 51.4 0.5% 

17.12.2020

Worldwide Industry for Plasma Fractionation to 2025 - by Product, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plasma Fractionation: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights the current and future market potential for plasma fractionation and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2025, as well as key market players.

This report details market shares for plasma fractionation based on product, application, end user and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into immunoglobulins, albumins, coagulation factor concentrates and other segments. Based on application, the market is segmented into neurology, immunology, hematology and others. Based on end user, the market segmented into hospitals and clinics, research laboratories and others.

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

  • 27 data tables and 25 additional tables
  • Comprehensive overview of the global markets for plasma fractionation and its sub-segments
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for plasma fractionation, and market share analysis on the basis of product type, application, end user and geographical region
  • Country specific data and analysis of the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, Australia, India, Japan, China and other emerging economies from the Latin America and MEA regions
  • Insights into the market potential for plasma fractionation, opportunities and restraints, regulatory updates, and technological trends and issues impacting the industry
  • Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of plasma fractionation industry vs. its impact on social and geopolitical spheres
  • Porter's Five Forces analysis of the market for plasma fractionation and global company ranking within the market
  • Profile descriptions of the market leading participants, including ADMA Biologics Inc., Baxter International Inc., China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., CSL Ltd., and Grifols, S.A.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Introduction
  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Custom Research
  • Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Overview of Plasma Fractionation
  • Classic Fractionation Methods (Cohn Fractionation)
  • Components of Blood Plasma
  • Functions of Blood Plasma
  • Blood Donation
  • Collection and Extraction of Blood Plasma
  • Fractionation Methods for Extracting Individual Components of Plasma
  • Government Funding of Blood Donation Facilities
  • Government Regulations: FDA, International Regulatory Agencies and Medical Associations
  • Clinical Guidelines

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

  • Introduction
  • Outbreak
  • Progression of COVID-19
  • Government Expenditures on COVID-19
  • Social Impact of COVID-19
  • Impact on Insurance Providers
  • Impact on Health Technology Assessment

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Overview
  • Growing Use of Immunoglobulins in Various Therapeutic Areas
  • Growing Prevalence of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) and Respiratory Diseases
  • Growing Geriatric Population
  • Increase in Blood Donations
  • Market Restraints
  • High Costs Associated with Plasma Therapies
  • Stringent Government Regulations and Low Reimbursement Policies
  • Market Opportunities
  • Opportunities in Emerging Nations

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product

  • Global Market for Plasma Fractionation by Product
  • Immunoglobulins
  • Albumins
  • Coagulation Factor Concentrates
  • Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Global Plasma Fractionation Market by Application
  • Neurology
  • Immunology
  • Hematology
  • Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

  • Global Plasma Fractionation Market by End User
  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Research Laboratories
  • Others

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Global Market for Plasma Fractionation by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Global Company Ranking
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers
  • Bargaining Power of Buyers
  • Threat of New Entrants
  • Threat of Substitutes
  • Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • ADMA Biologics Inc.
  • Baxter
  • China Biologic Products Inc.
  • Csl Ltd.
  • Grifols S.A.
  • Kedrion Spa
  • Octapharma Ag

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lskdl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industry-for-plasma-fractionation-to-2025---by-product-application-end-user-and-region-301195118.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

