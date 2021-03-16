Worldwide Industry for Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine to 2025 - COVID-19 Vaccine Production with the Use of Nanomaterials

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report includes an overview of the global market for nanomaterials in personalized medicine and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.

The report is intended for professionals in the medical, medical devices, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, materials, chemical, biological, biotechnological, and diagnostics fields. It will enable readers to understand the paradigms of personalized medicine's new business model. A discussion of the debate between the marketing of a drug with or without its companion diagnostic kit is included. Therefore, this report is valuable for both the pharmaceutical and the medical devices industries.

Additional professionals who may benefit from reading this report include analysts, sales and marketing representatives, R&D personnel, business development personnel, and corporate strategy developers. Investment firms will gain invaluable information concerning the risks and opportunities encountered in the field.

Market figures are based on revenues at the manufacturer level and are projected in 2019 dollar values. Inflation is not computed into the projection figures. Trends are assessed based on projected sales for existing products, for new product introductions, expanded markets for existing products, and other factors affecting the market.

Included in this report are forecasts by product, product category and by company. The study is arranged to offer an overview of existing nanomaterials in personalized medicine; it is accompanied by nanoproduct, company, and mechanism of action, with forecasts broken down.

Figures are reported in U.S. dollars and in each case reflect currency fluctuations within the performance of revenue change. Revenue figures do not account for variation in local currencies. All market share data presented is on a global basis unless specifically noted.

The report provides valuable insights and guidance for strategic marketing planning, understanding market drivers and limiters, and discerning sales growth opportunities.

Report Includes:

43 tables

A brief outlook of the global market for nanomaterials used in personalized medicine and pharmaceuticals within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

In-depth competitive market analysis of the key industry participants, their company share analysis, global rankings and product offerings

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for nanomaterials used in personalized medicine, and corresponding market share analysis by product type and region for each key market segment

Discussion of market potential for nanomaterial applications in medicine and pharmaceuticals, industry value chain analysis, technology updates, and market growth drivers within the segment

Insight into nanomaterial-based treatment methods for infections associated with medical devices and regulatory frameworks for personalized medicine

Evaluation of global nanotechnology patents and significant allotment of patent data

Company profiles of the leading industry players, including Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Beckman coulter, Merck & Co., Inc and Cytimmune Sciences

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Methodology

Market Estimate

Information Sources

Analyst Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Theranostics and Personalized Medicines Overview

Nanoparticles

Passive Targeting

Active Targeting

Nanotechnology Overview

Nanotechnology Products on the Market

Size Definition

Shape

Surface Area

Quantum Dots

Carbon Nanotubes

Multifunctional Nanomaterials

Overview of Nanotheranostics

Gold-Based Nanomaterials

Magnetic Nanomaterials

Polymeric Nanomaterials

Silica-Based Nanomaterials

Carbon Nanomaterials

Composite Nanomaterials

Biologic Nanomaterials: Antibody, Proteins and DNA

Other Nanomaterials

Drug Delivery

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Market Overview

Global Market for Monoclonal Antibodies in Personalized Medicine

Global Market for Proteins in Personalized Medicine

Global Market for Liposomes in Personalized Medicine

Global Market for In Vitro Optical Imaging Reagent in Personalized Medicine

Global Market for Nanocrystals in Personalized Medicine

Distribution of Nanobiotechnology and Nanomedicine Companies

Chapter 5 Nanotheranostic Drug Delivery

Introduction

In Vivo Drug-Release Studies

Drug Efficacy

Future Directions

Chapter 6 Methods of Preparation, Characteristics and Structures of Nanomaterials

Carbon Nanotubes

Carbon Nanotubes as Carriers of Immunoactive Compounds, Proteins and Genetic Materials

Cancer Photothermal Therapy

Carbon Nanotubes for Other Therapeutic Applications

Fullerene C60

C60 Toxicity

Uptake and Biodistribution

Antioxidant Properties

Endohedrals

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Radionuclides

Photodynamic Therapy

DNA Photocleavage

Cancer

Enzymes, Viruses and Bacteria Inhibition

Drug and Gene Delivery

Proteins

Enzymes

Monoclonal Antibodies

Monoclonal Antibody Therapy

Mechanism

Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine

Gold Nanoparticles

Gold Nanocarrier

Hyperthermia

Contrast Enhancers

Radiotherapy

Magnetic Nanoparticles

Hyperthermia

Magnetic Separation

Imaging and Delivery

Brain Tumor Delivery

Prostate Cancer

Bladder Tumors

Liposomes

Liposome Classification and Preparation

Sonication

Extrusion

Freeze-Thawed Liposomes

Solvent Dispersion Method

Detergent-Removal Method

Stealth Liposome

Antibody-Liposome Conjugate

Liposome Application in Medicine and Pharmacology

Liposomes in Parasite Diseases and Infections

Liposomes in Anticancer Therapies

Nanocrystals

Nanocrystals Fabrication

Quantum Dots

Quantum Dots as Nanocarriers

Photophysical Properties, Drug-Delivery and Drug-Release Sensing

Visualizing Intracellular Uptake In Vitro

Nanocarrier Biodistribution In Vivo

Short Interfering RNA and DNA delivery

Multifunctional Nanoparticles

Polymeric Nanoparticles in Cancer Therapy

Polymeric-Based Imaging Probes for Cancer Imaging

Quantum Dots in Cancer Imaging and Therapy

Quantum Dots in Photodynamic Therapy and Imaging

Multifunctional Imaging Nanoparticles for Cancer Imaging and Therapy

Magnetic Nanoparticles for Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Gene Delivery

Multifunctional Magneto-Polymeric Nanohybrids for Cancer Imaging and Therapy

Gold Nanoparticles for Photothermal Therapy

Gold Nanoshells

Gold Nanorods

Magnetic Gold Nanoshells for Photothermal Therapy and Imaging

Chapter 7 Diagnostics of Nanodevices and Nanomaterials

Overview

Molecular Recognition in Diagnosis

Nanopatterned Devices

Particles

Magnetic Nanoparticles

Quantum Dots

Aptamer-Conjugated Nanoparticles

Nanoparticle-Based Bio-Bar Codes

Multiplex Dendrimers

Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy

Diagnostic and Medical Device Industry

Conclusion and Future Trends

Chapter 8 Treatments Based on Nanomaterial for Infections Associated with Medical Devices

Infections Associated with Medical Devices and Their Treatments

Catheter-Associated Infections

Soft-Tissue-Implant-Associated Infections

Biofilm Formation

Common Methods for Preventing and Treating Medical Device-Associated Infections

Nanomaterials in Medical Applications

Antimicrobial Nanomaterials

Silver Nanoparticles

Zinc Oxide

Iron and Iron-Oxide Nanoparticles

Titanium Oxide

Carbon Nanotubes and Fullerenes

Chitosan

Cytotoxicity Consideration

Chapter 9 Regulatory Framework for Personalized Medicine

Overview

Physicochemical Properties of Nanoproducts Differ Compared to Their Larger Counterparts

Regulatory Issues in Nanotechnology

Chapter 10 Biomedical Nanoparticle Products

Introduction

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Information Technology

Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems and Products

Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems

Company Pipelines for Nanoparticle Drug Delivery

Chapter 11 COVID-19 Vaccine Production with the Use of Nanomaterials

Introduction

Novel Coronavirus Relying on Various Approaches

Structure of COVID-19 and Penetration

Challenges in Vaccine Disruptions

Components and Methods in the Design of a Vaccine

Antigens

Adjuvants

Nanoparticles/Nanocarriers

Devices

Next-Generation Vaccines Enables Through Advances in Nanotechnology

Conclusions Regarding COVID-19 Usage in Nanotechnology

Chapter 12 Company Pipelines

Chapter 13 Therapeutic and Diagnostic Companion Kits

Introduction

Chapter 14 Patents, Licensing, Mergers and Acquisitions

Recent Licensing, Mergers and Acquisitions

Recent Deals

Nanoparticle Patents

Chapter 15 Market Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

Restraints

Chapter 16 Company Profiles

Abraxis Biosciences Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Beckman Coulter

Camurus Ab

Cytimmune Sciences

Eisai

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Nanocarrier Co., Ltd.

Novartis Ag

