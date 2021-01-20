Worldwide Industry for Corporate Learning Management System to 2024 - Featuring Docebo and Adobe Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Corporate Learning Management System (CLMS) Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the corporate LMS market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the corporate learning management system market by value and by organization size. The report also includes regional analysis of the corporate learning management system market for the following regions: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) and the Asia Pacific.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall corporate learning management system market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the corporate learning management system market are Docebo, Adobe Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. and John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (CrossKnowledge Group Limited). The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Corporate learning management systems have been segmented on the basis of organization size, industry, deployment type and mode of delivery. On the basis of organization size, corporate LMS has been divided into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Various industries in which corporate LMS are used include banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), retail, government, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others. On the basis of deployment type, corporate LMS has been segregated into on-premise and cloud. Modes of delivery for corporate LMS include distance learning, instructor-led learning and mixed/blended learning.

The global corporate learning management system market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2024). The market is expected to be driven by various growth-enhancing factors such as increasing adoption of cloud technology, rising use of LMS through mobile devices, widening skills gap, rising employment level, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are data breaches and high implementation costs.

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1.1 Components of LMS

2.1.2 Functions of LMS

2.1.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of LMS

2.1.4 Learning Management System (LMS) End Users

2.1.5 Corporate and Academic LMS: Similarities and Differences

2.2 Corporate Learning Management System (CLMS): An Overview

2.2.1 Uses of Corporate LMS

2.2.2 Advantages of Corporate LMS

2.3 Corporate Learning Management System (CLMS) Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Corporate Learning Management System Segmentation by Organization Size and Industry

2.3.2 Corporate Learning Management System Segmentation by Deployment Type and Mode of Delivery

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Corporate Learning Management System Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Corporate Learning Management System Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Corporate Learning Management System Market by Region (North America, EMEA and the Asia Pacific)

3.1.3 Global Corporate Learning Management System Market by Organization Size (Large and Small Enterprise)

3.2 Global Corporate Learning Management System Market: Organization Size Analysis

3.2.1 Global Large Enterprise Corporate Learning Management System Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Corporate Learning Management System Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Corporate Learning Management System Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Corporate Learning Management System Market by Value

4.2 EMEA Corporate Learning Management System Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 EMEA Corporate Learning Management System Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Corporate Learning Management System Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Corporate Learning Management System Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact on Global CLMS Market

5.1.1 Expectations of Further Spike in Investments into LMS

5.1.2 New Opportunities

5.1.3 New Trends in the Making

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Technology

6.1.2 Rising Use of LMS through Mobile Devices

6.1.3 Growth of Big Data

6.1.4 Rising Employment Level

6.1.5 Widening Skills Gap

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Data Breaches

6.2.2 High Implementation Costs

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Social Learning Capabilties

6.3.2 Gamification

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Corporate Learning Management System Market Players: Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Corporate Learning Management System Market Players by Features

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Docebo

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Adobe Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.3 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 John Wiley & Sons, Inc.

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

