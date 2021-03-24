Worldwide Industrial Wearables Industry to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Market Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Wearables Market by Device Type, Component and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial wearables market size is expected to reach $8.40 billion by 2027 from $3.79 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027. Electronics that are manufactured to be worn on a consumer's body with intelligent operation performing capabilities are termed as wearable devices. Wearable electronics consist of intelligent devices such as smart watches, smart bands, headsets, and others. The industrial wearable devices find application in automotive, military & defense, manufacturing, energy & power, and others.



Major players such as Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and others, adopt various strategies to develop and upgrade the technology that boosts the market demand. In addition, wearable are the electronic devices that are equipped with artificial intelligent algorithms and IoT for smart connection for human assistance, monitoring, and other intelligent functions.



The prominent factor that drives the industrial wearables market growth include rise in the adoption of wearable devices. The demand for wearable has surpassed that of smartphones in the consumer electronics segment. From checking notifications to tracking physical activity, these devices provide novel means to accomplish routine tasks. Rise in the adoption of these devices in industrial sector create lucrative growth demand for industrial wearable market.



However, one of the major restraints is the short life of smart wearable devices. On the contrary, a rise in technology adoption in wearable devices and increase in investment in wearable devices are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the industrial wearables industry during the forecast period.



The global industrial wearables market is segmented into device type, component, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of device type, the market is classified into smart watches, glasses, headsets, and smartbands. By component, it is categorized into sensors, displays, connectivity, processors, and others. Depending on industry vertical, the market is fragmented into manufacturing, automotive, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, power & energy, and other. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



The key players profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., IMEC, RealWear, Sony Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, and Proglove. These Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the industrial wearables industry.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.2.1. COVID-19 Outbreak

3.2.2. Impact on market size

3.3. Key findings

3.3.1. Top impacting factors

3.3.2. Top investment pockets

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Patent analysis

3.5.1. By region, 2012-2020

3.5.2. By applicant, 2012-2020

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Rising adoption of wearable devices

3.6.1.2. Surging demand for workplace safety

3.6.1.3. Growing adoption of industrial wearable's in Automotive sector

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. Short life of smart wearable's

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Technology adoption in wearable devices

3.6.3.2. Increasing investment in wearable devices



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL WEARABLES MARKET, BY DEVicE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Smart Watches

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Glasses

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Headsets

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Smart band

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL WEARABLES MARKET, BY COMPONENT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Sensors

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Displays

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Connectivity

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Processors

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL WEARABLES MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTicAL

6.1. Overview

6.2. Manufacturing

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Automotive

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Aerospace & Defense

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Oil & Gas

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Power and Energy

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: INDUSTRIAL WEARABLES MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product mapping of top 10 player

8.4. Competitive dashboard

8.5. Competitive heatmap



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. R&D Expenditure

9.1.6. Business performance

9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. MicROSOFT CORPORATION

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Operating business segments

9.2.5. Product portfolio

9.2.6. R&D expenditure

9.2.7. Business performance

9.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. SAMSUNG ELECTRONicS CO. LTD.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Operating business segments

9.3.3. Product portfolio

9.3.4. R&D Expenditure

9.3.5. Business performance

9.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. FUJITSU LIMITED

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. R&D Expenditure

9.4.6. Business performance

9.5. SONY CORPORATION

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Operating business segments

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. R&D Expenditure

9.5.6. Business performance

9.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. Seiko Epson Corporation

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Operating business segments

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.6.5. R&D expenditure

9.6.6. Business performance

9.7. Vuzix Corporation

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Product portfolio

9.7.4. Business performance

9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. Proglove

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Product portfolio

9.8.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. IMEC

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.10. RealWear

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio

9.10.4. Key strategic moves and developments



