Worldwide Industrial Microbiology Industry to 2030 - Technological Advancements for Commercial Quality Assurance are Driving Growth

18.03.2021 20:30:00
DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Focus on Products, Applications, End Users, Country Data (13 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial microbiology market was valued to be $5,604.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $13,181.2 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period 2020-2030.
The market growth can mainly be attributed to the growing research in the field of industrial microbiology, increasing awareness among researchers about new strains of microorganisms, rise in preference toward consumer products, increase in research and development as well as collaborations in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and use of rapid sterility testing methods for pathogen detection.
The global industrial microbiology market has witnessed high growth in the last decade. The increase in demand for industrial microbiology products can largely be attributed to factors such as increase in the significance of industrial food and safety, growing awareness among researchers about new strains of microorganisms, increasing demand for pathogen testing in food products, growing research initiatives in different fields of industrial microbiology, increasing automation in products, and rising number of collaborations among companies.
Furthermore, the companies are investing huge amount toward innovations of industrial microbiology products. Key strategies followed by the companies include new product launches and mergers and acquisitions for geographical expansion and strengthening of product portfolios. For instance, in February 2019, bioMerieux SA acquired Invisible Sentinel, a U.S.-based company specialized in food and beverage molecular testing, to add the VERIFLOW platform to its industrial microbiology product portfolio. It is an innovative molecular biology solution for the detection of pathogens and spoilage organisms in food and beverages, wine and beer.
Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.
Competitive Landscape
The global industrial microbiology market is currently dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific, followed by bioMerieux SA. The market dominance of Thermo Fisher Scientific can be attributed to a large product portfolio for automated microbial detection systems. bioMerieux SA held the second largest market share in the industrial microbiology market, attributed to its significant contribution in the field.
The company offers a wide range of products to be utilized for industrial procedures in the biopharmaceutical, food and beverages, and water industry. Merck KGaA holds the third largest share, owing to its diverse range of product offerings in consumables (including media, detection kits, and accessories) and detection systems. Other prominent players, namely, 3M, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Pall/Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, and Eppendorf, collectively hold a large market share of the total global industrial microbiology market in 2019.
Based on region, North America is the leading contributor to the industrial microbiology market in terms of revenue. The fields such as commercial quality assurance and biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies are expected to progress at significant rates, and the substantial investments made in these fields are consequentially promoting the growth of the North America industrial microbiology market. However, the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions, constituting several emerging companies contributing to industrial microbiology, are expected to register the high CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2030.
Growth Drivers
- Growing research and development activity in different industry
- Technological advancements for commercial quality assurance
- Growing demand for safety in food and pharmaceutical industry triggers the market growth
Market Challenges
- Dearth of skilled professional in industrial microbiology laboratories
- High cost of industrial microbiology process
Market Opportunities
- Growing demand for innovative analytic techniques
- Technological advancement in real-time environment monitoring
Key Companies Profiled
3M Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, HiMedia Laboratories, Hy Laboratories Ltd, Merck KGaA, Novamed, QIAGEN N.V., Sartorius AG, Solenis, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- What is industrial microbiology?
- How did the industrial microbiology market evolve, and what is its scope in the future?
- What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global industrial microbiology market?
- What are the key developmental strategies that are being implemented by the key players to sustain this market?
- What is the patent landscape of this market? What will be the impact of patent expiry on this market?
- What is the impact of COVID-19 on this market?
- What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of products to be used in industrial microbiology?
- How is industrial microbiology being utilized for the development of therapeutics?
- How will the investments by public and private companies and government organizations affect the global industrial microbiology market?
- What was the market size of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global industrial microbiology market in 2019?
- How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2020-2030?
- What will be the growth rate of the industrial microbiology market during the forecast period?
- How will each of the segments of the global industrial microbiology market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?
- Which product segment and application segment are expected to register the highest CAGR for the global industrial microbiology market?
- What are the major benefits of the implementation of industrial microbiology strategies in different field of applications including pharmaceutical industry, food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, water industry, biotechnology Industry and other industry?
- What is the market size of the industrial microbiology market in different countries of the world?
- Which geographical region is expected to contribute to the highest sales of industrial microbiology market?
- What are the regulatory and biosafety framework for the industrial microbiology market in different regions?
- What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of global industrial microbiology market to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Definition
1.1 Inclusions and Exclusions
1.1.1 Inclusions
1.1.2 Exclusions
2 Research Scope
2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report
2.2 Target Audience
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Industrial Microbiology: Research Methodology
3.2 Primary Data Sources
3.3 Secondary Data Sources
3.4 Market Estimation Model
3.5 Criteria for Company Profiling
4 Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Overview
4.1 Market Introduction
4.2 Utilization of Industrial Microbiology
4.2.1 Pharmaceutical Industry
4.2.2 Food and Beverage Industry
4.2.3 Cosmetic Industry
4.2.4 Water Industry
4.2.5 Biotechnology Industry
4.2.6 Other Industries
4.3 Industrial Microbiology: Market Footprint and Future Potential
4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Microbiology Market
5 Global Industrial Microbiology Market, Industry Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Framework
5.1.1 Regulation and Biosafety in the U.S.
5.1.1.1 Pharmaceutical Industry
5.1.1.2 Food and Beverages Industry
5.1.1.3 Biotechnology Industry
5.1.1.4 Cosmetic Industry
5.1.1.5 Water Industry
5.1.2 Regulation and Biosafety in Europe
5.1.2.1 Pharmaceutical Industry
5.1.2.2 Food and Beverage Industry
5.1.2.3 Biotechnology Industry
5.1.2.4 Cosmetic Industry
5.1.2.5 Water Industry
5.1.3 Regulations and Biosafety in Asia-Pacific
5.2 Patent Analysis
5.2.1 by Country
5.2.2 by Year
5.3 Cost and Pricing Trends in Industrial Microbiology
6 Market Dynamics
6.1 Overview
6.2 Impact Analysis
6.3 Market Drivers
6.3.1 Growing Research and Development Activity in Different Fields of Industrial Microbiology
6.3.2 Technological Advancements for Commercial Quality Assurance
6.3.3 Growing Demand for Safety in Food and Pharmaceutical Industry Triggers the Market Growth
6.4 Market Restraints
6.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professional in Industrial Microbiology Laboratories
6.4.2 High Cost of Industrial Microbiology Process
6.5 Market Opportunities
6.5.1 Growing Demand for Innovative Analytic Techniques
6.5.2 Technological Advancement in Real-Time Environment Monitoring
7 Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Competitive Insights
7.1 Key Strategies and Developments
7.1.1 Synergistic Activities
7.1.2 Regulatory Accreditations, Recognitions, Investments, and Expansions
7.1.3 Product and Service Launch
7.1.4 Acquisitions and Mergers
7.1.5 Approvals
7.2 Market Share Analysis
7.3 Growth Share Analysis
8 Global Industrial Microbiology Market (by Product), $Million, 2019-2030
8.1 Overview
8.2 Consumables
8.2.1 Media
8.2.2 Rapid Detection Assays
8.2.3 Reagents and Supplements
8.2.4 Accessories
8.3 Equipment and Systems
8.3.1 Filtration Systems
8.3.2 Microbial Detection Systems
8.3.3 Incubators and Culture Systems
8.3.4 Air Monitoring Systems
8.3.5 Sterilization Systems
8.3.6 Others
9 Industrial Microbiology Market (by Application), $Million, 2019-2030
9.1 Overview
9.2 Pharmaceutical Industry
9.3 Food and Beverage Industry
9.4 Cosmetic Industry
9.5 Water Industry
9.6 Biotechnology Industry
9.7 Other Industries
10 Global Industrial Microbiology Market (by End User), $Million, 2019-2030
10.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
10.2 Commercial Quality Assurance
10.3 Food and Beverage Companies
10.4 Research Institutions
10.5 Regulatory and Environmental Agencies
10.6 Other Industrial End Users
11 Global Industrial Microbiology Market (by Region), $Million, 2019-2030
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Global Industrial Microbiology Market (by Region), 2019-2030
11.2 North America
11.2.1 North America Industrial Microbiology Market (by Application), 2019-2030
11.2.2 U.S.
11.2.3 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Key Dynamics
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 U.K.
11.3.5 Italy
11.3.6 Spain
11.3.7 Rest-of-Europe
11.3.8 Europe Industrial Microbiology Market (by Application), 2019-2030
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 Key Dynamics
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 China
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 India
11.4.6 Rest-of-APAC
11.4.7 APAC Industrial Microbiology Market (by Application), 2019-2030
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Key Dynamics
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Mexico
11.5.4 Rest-of-Latin America
11.5.5 Latin America Industrial Microbiology Market (by Application), 2019-2030
11.6 Rest-of-the-World
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Overview
12.2 3M Company
12.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company
12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
12.5 bioMerieux SA
12.6 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
12.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
12.8 Danaher Corporation
12.9 Eppendorf AG
12.10 Sartorius AG
12.11 HiMedia Laboratories
12.12 Merck KGaA
12.13 Hy Laboratories
12.14 Solenis
12.15 Novamed Ltd.
12.16 Sysmex Corporation
12.17 QIAGEN N.V
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ic6pvk
