04.09.2020 01:15:00
Worldwide Human Microbiome Immunology Therapeutics Industry to 2025 - The US Dominates the Global Market Landscape
DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Human Microbiome Immunology Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trial Insight 2025" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scale and scope of microbiome research activity has now become one of the fastest growing areas in biology. The relevance that it has shown for the welfare of the society and pharmaceutical industry has led to the development of a transdisciplinary environment that is however conducive to innovation with a mission to abolish the limitations in the pharmaceutical industry through excellence in microbiome research, awareness and outreach. Over the years now, gut microbiome is estimated to implicate success for the various immunotherapies.
Microbiome's role in immunology practices is to transform world-class treatment into the medicine of today and tomorrow. It is highly recognizable that the healthcare issues that mankind is facing today is now bigger than any one solution. The treatment of certain diseases requires multiple options for the treatment and ultimately prevention. Therefore, the amalgamation of two different treatment paradigms i.e. microbiome and immunology are apparently delivering some medical benefits that millions of patients were in need for long period of time. The ways in which microbiome is understood and manipulated to serve the immunological aspects has given great interest to all the researchers.
The essential and usual concept of immunology depicts targeting the immune system of the body to provoke an immune response with huge impact but then the unsuccessful implication of immunology therapies driven treatments led to an exploration of several other basic concepts that could play an important role in boosting the immune system when combined. Looking forward, the microbiome community in the gut represented beneficial patterns with respect to further research. The area of microbiome research and its combination with immunological aspect for the disease treatment has produced a real excitement in the area of medical research and specifically microbiome research.
All over the world, the amalgamation of the two has been well accepted and appreciated by the patients, physicians and the clinicians. Investigation of all the working sides of microbiome and how it plays an important role in boosting the manipulated immune cells have recently started in large numbers as the technology available in the medical field allows to capture it accurately. To facilitate the microbiome and immunology community in order to extract the best and trending opportunities that are stemmed into the microbiome research, the experts from both the relevant disciplines are analyzing it through clinical researches and surveys. Further, the area is getting supported by 86 different clinical trials getting conducted in different countries.
The Global Human Microbiome Immunology Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trial Insight 2025 report summarizes the view of the wider opportunities that are associated microbiome community for the advancement of the scientific information regarding immunology. The science that is related to microbiome has high interdisciplinary and various opportunities that somehow have remained hidden in the medical world. It is believed that the opportunities and all the desirable tangible benefits microbiome is capable of delivering when combined with immunology is large and needs coordinated and constructive approach. The call to the two different sectors i.e. microbiology and immunology is estimated to unlock the potential and promising benefits of microbiome. The approach leading to the extraction of advantages if properly embedded in the microbiome and immunology research, the future benefits will be huge
Report Highlights:
- Global & Regional Market Insight
- Global Human Microbiome Immunology Therapeutics Market: >US$ 1 Billion by 2025
- US Dominates Global Market Landscape: >60% Market Share
- Comprehensive Information on Ongoing Clinical Trials & Potential Drug Candidates
- Global Microbiome Modulator Drugs in Clinical Pipeline: >80 Drug in Trials
- Therapeutic Applications of Microbiome Immunology by Indication
- Clinical Trial Studies Related to Fecal Microbiota Transplant: > 250 Clinical Trials
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview of Microbiome
1.1 Introduction to Microbiome
1.2 History & Evolution of Microbiome
2. Role of Microbiome in Human Body
3. Microbiome: Various Forms
3.1 Gut Microbiome
3.2 Lung Microbiome
3.3 Skin Microbiome
3.4 Microbiome in Other Parts of the Body
4. Mechanism of Microbiome Activity
4.1 Nature of Immune Response
4.1.1 Immunosuppressive Activity
4.1.2 Immunostimulatory Activity
4.2 Messengers Involves in Microbiome Mechanism
4.2.1 MAMPs/PAMPs
4.2.2 Microbial Metabolites As Messengers
4.2.3 Host Cytokines As Messengers
4.2.4 Immune Cells As Messengers
5. Technological Requirement for Microbiota
5.1 Technologies Used
5.1.1 iChip
5.1.2 Simulator of the Human Intestinal Microbial Ecosystem (SHIME)
5.1.3 Gut-on-a-Chip System
5.1.4 Colonic Stem Cell Construction
5.2 Harnessing & Engineering the Microbiome
5.2.1 Additive Approaches
5.2.2 Subtractive Approaches
6. Need for Microbiome Immunology
7. Therapeutic Applications of Microbiome Immunology
7.1 Microbiome Therapy
7.2 Precision Medicine
7.3 Drug discovery
7.4 Biomarkers & Therapy Optimization
8. Human Microbiota in Infectious Diseases
8.1 Infection with Clostridium Difficile
8.2 Infection with Helicobacter Pylori
8.3 Bacterial Vaginosis
8.4 Infection with HIV
9. The Human Microbiota & Liver Diseases
9.1 Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)
9.2 Alcoholic Liver Diseases (ALD)
9.3 Liver Fibrosis & Cirrhosis
10. The Human Microbiota & Metabolic Disorders
10.1 Obesity
10.2 Type 2 Diabetes
11. The Human Microbiota & Other Diseases
11.1 Microbiota & Allergic Diseases
11.2 Microbiota & Psychiatric Diseases
12. Microbiome in Immuno Oncology
12.1 Role of Microbiome in Immuno Oncology
12.2 Microbiome Mechanism in Oncogenesis & Tumor Suppression
13. Microbiome Application by Cancer Types
13.1 Gastric Cancer
13.2 Colorectal Cancer
13.3 Esophageal Cancer
13.4 Hepatocellular Carcinoma
13.5 Melanoma
13.6 Solid Tumors
14. Industrial Approaches of Microbiome Therapy in Oncology
14.1 Bacterial Approaches
14.1.1 Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT)
14.1.2 Synthetic Bacteria
14.1.3 Microbial Culture
14.2 Microbiome as Vaccine
14.3 Microbiome as Small Molecules
14.4 Microbiome Therapy using Phage Virus
15. Global Human Microbiome Market Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Human Microbiome Market Segmentation
15.2.1 Regional Segmentation
15.2.2 Disease Based Segmentation
15.2.3 Segmentation by Application
16. Clinical Pipeline of Microbiome Based Therapy
16.1 Microbiome Modulators in Clinical Trial
16.2 Cancer Related Clinical Trials
16.2.1 Preclinical & Discovery Phase
16.2.2 Active Clinical Trials
16.3 Clinical Trial Related To FMT
16.3.1 Clinical Trial for Recurrent C. difficile
16.3.2 Clinical Trial for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)
16.3.3 Other FMT Related Clinical Trials
17. Global Microbiome Modulators Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase
17.1 Research
17.2 Preclinical
17.3 Clinical
17.4 Phase-I
17.5 Phase-I/II
17.6 Phase-II
17.7 Phase-II/III
17.8 Phase-III
18. Marketed Microbiome Modulators Clinical Insight
18.1 Sodium Oligomannurarate - Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceutical
18.2 Miya-BM
19. Global Microbiome Immunology Therapeutics Market Growth Drivers
20. Microbiome Technology - Investments, Acquisitions & Collaborations by Leading Microbiome Companies
21. Blockades in the Microbiome Immunology Market
21.1 Stable Engraftment
21.2 Development of Clinically Relevant Sensors
21.3 Robustness and Evolutionary Stability of Genetic Circuits
21.4 Regulation, Safety and Biocontainment
22. Global Microbiome Immunology Market Future Panorama
23. Competitive Landscape
23.1 4D Pharma
23.2 AbbVie
23.3 AstraZeneca plc
23.4 Biocodex
23.5 Bristol Mayer Squibb
23.6 Corebiome/Diversigen
23.7 Elogi Bioscience
23.8 Enterome
23.9 Ferring Pharmaceuticals
23.10 Finch Therapeutics
23.11 Maat Pharma
23.12 Merck
23.13 Microbiome Therapeutics
23.14 Novartis
23.15 OpenBiome
23.16 Pfizer
23.17 Rebiotix
23.18 Second Genome
23.19 Seres Therapeutics
23.20 Symberix
23.21 Takeda Pharmaceuticals
23.22 Vedanta Bioscience
For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5kzzz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-human-microbiome-immunology-therapeutics-industry-to-2025---the-us-dominates-the-global-market-landscape-301123826.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
