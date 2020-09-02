02.09.2020 00:30:00

Worldwide Fuel Additives Market Insights and Growth Outlook 2020-2024: Expected to Grow by $4.08 Billion

The "Global Fuel Additives Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fuel additives market is poised to grow by $4.08 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the rising demand for ULSD and biofuels. The study identifies the growing demand for fuel from end-user industries as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel additives market growth during the next few years.

The global fuel additives market is segmented as below:

By Type

  • Deposit control additives
  • Cetane improvers
  • Antioxidants
  • Cold flow improvers
  • Others

By Application

  • Diesel fuel additives
  • Gasoline fuel additives
  • Aviation fuel additives
  • Others

By Geography

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • MEA
  • South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fuel additives market vendors that include:

  • Afton Group
  • BASF SE
  • Chevron Corp.
  • Clariant International Ltd.
  • Cummins Inc.
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Ecolab Inc.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
  • The Lubrizol Corp.

Also, the fuel additives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

