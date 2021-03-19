|
19.03.2021 22:15:00
Worldwide Food and Beverages Coding and Marking Equipment Industry to 2026 - Players Include Danaher, Domino and Hitachi Among Others
DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food and Beverages (F&B) Coding and Marking Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market reached a value of US$ 1.91 Billion in 2020. In the food and beverage industry, coding and marking equipment are used for providing product-specific information. Common marking and coding formats include barcodes, QR codes and 2D codes, and include information about the product's price, manufacturing date, batch number, expiry date, shelf life, ingredients and industry certifications. Marking and coding can help in improving supply chain traceability and visibility of products. They also assist in building and maintaining brand image by assuring consumers of the authenticity and freshness of a product. Nowadays, vendors are utilizing marking and coding for tracking consumer habits and creating tailored marketing programs.
Global F&B Coding and Marking Equipment Market Drivers:
In recent years, the increasing number of counterfeit products has encouraged the governments of various nations to implement stringent regulations mandating F&B manufacturers to print detailed product information on the packaging. These regulations have created a positive impact on the demand for up-to-date coding and marking equipment in the industry. Moreover, a rise in health and safety concerns has encouraged consumers to look for products with regulatory certificates and traceability tags. Apart from this, the global F&B coding and marking equipment market has witnessed a series of technological advancements which have maximized efficiency and flexibility. For instance, manufacturers are introducing printers that recycle any unused ink to reduce waste and production costs. They are also developing equipment with lower replacement requirements to reduce downtime. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market consists of numerous small and large manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
- Danaher
- Domino
- Hitachi
- Diagraph
- ID Technology
- Superior Case Coding
- Universal Labeling
- SATO America
- Durable Technologies
- Jantech Marking Equipment
- Brother Industries
- Dover
- Illinois Tool Works
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment industry?
- What is the breakup of the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market on the basis of product type?
- What is the breakup of the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market on the basis of technology?
- What is the breakup of the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market on the basis of application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market?
- What is the structure of the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market?
- How are food and beverage coding and marking equipment manufactured?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.3 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product
5.5 Market Breakup by Technology
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Primary Packaging Coding
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Secondary Packaging Coding
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Continuous Inkjet
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Laser
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Thermal Transfer Overprinting
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Print and Apply Labeling Machine
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Piezoelectric Inkjet
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Valve Inkjet
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Thermal Inkjet
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Food Industry
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Beverage Industry
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Europe
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 North America
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Research and Development
11.3 Raw Material Procurement
11.4 Manufacturing
11.5 Marketing
11.6 Distribution
11.7 End-Use
12 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Danaher
14.3.2 Domino
14.3.3 Hitachi
14.3.4 Diagraph
14.3.5 ID Technology
14.3.6 Superior Case Coding
14.3.7 Universal Labeling
14.3.8 SATO America
14.3.9 Durable Technologies
14.3.10 Jantech Marking Equipment
14.3.11 Brother Industries
14.3.12 Dover
14.3.13 Illinois Tool Works
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3yyxg
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-food-and-beverages-coding-and-marking-equipment-industry-to-2026---players-include-danaher-domino-and-hitachi-among-others-301251013.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
