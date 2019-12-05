05.12.2019 13:15:00

Worldwide Facilities Hires Nicole Rickett as Vice President - Transportation Team

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Facilities, a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter, is pleased to announce the addition of Nicole Rickett to the Chicago/Atlanta Transportation Team as a Vice President.

Worldwide Facilities, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Worldwide Facilities, LLC)

Rickett has been in the insurance business for nearly 20 years and brings transportation expertise and relationships to her new position. She will be working closely with transportation team members Chris Moulder (Primary Auto), Matt Domitrovich (Excess Transportation) and Andy Simkins (MTC/Physical Damage) to continue growing the transportation footprint.

In her most recent position with National Interstate Insurance Co., Rickett was a top producer (Transportation and National Accounts) for four years and received three promotions during that time. Prior to that position, she worked as a National Program Manager and was directly responsible for rating, pricing and underwriting. Her dynamic career has been highlighted by exceptional performance and advancements. 

"I am motivated to become a leader in the insurance field and plan to continue servicing my past relationships in this new position" says Rickett. "I look forward to a successful future with Worldwide Facilities and I am very excited to be a part of the transportation team."

"Nicole has a strong track record and the experience necessary to meet the specialized needs of our industry," adds David Fiske, Senior Vice President and Chicago Branch Manager at Worldwide Facilities. "She brings a broad range of knowledge and will certainly be an excellent addition to our team."

Contact: Nicole Rickett, Vice President, Worldwide Facilities Transportation Team
Direct: (312) 465-5301
Email: nrickett@wwfi.com 

About Worldwide Facilities
Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter that has been in business since 1970. Its brokers and underwriters are industry leaders providing expertise in a wide range of specialty lines, as well as extensive contacts with carriers domestically and overseas. For more information, please visit wwfi.com.

Media Contact: Erika Guerra, EGuerra@wwfi.com, Direct: 213-236-4509

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-facilities-hires-nicole-rickett-as-vice-president---transportation-team-300969650.html

SOURCE Worldwide Facilities, LLC

