Worldwide ERC®'s Tokyo Mobility Summit 2019 Takes Place on 5 September

HR Professionals Gather to Discuss Global Mobility and Transforming Talent in Japan

TOKYO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide ERC®, the premier trade association for talent management and global mobility expertise, will be hosting the first ever Tokyo Mobility Summit on 5 September. The event will be held at the Tokyo American Club, where attendees will have the opportunity to explore the future of global mobility, network with colleagues, earn continuing education credits and discuss best practices at roundtable sessions.

As Japan's population declines and ages, political and corporate leaders are working together to find ways to bridge the talent gap. With Japan's talent pool expanding to include more global workers, mobility professionals will have an unprecedented opportunity to influence policy and create initiatives to help their companies succeed.

"Mobility professionals are critical to business success for growing companies around the world, and with an influx of global workers, mobility professionals and talent managers who work in Japan have a unique opportunity to deliver value to their organizations," said Peggy Smith, Worldwide ERC® President and CEO. "The Tokyo Mobility Summit will be a forum to share best practices, discover new solutions and learn about trends that are affecting the global mobility industry."

The Tokyo Mobility Summit will feature a variety of speakers and thought leaders on topics including immigration policy, talent management in a changing workplace and Japan's economic potential. Roundtable discussions will cover cultural, language and political barriers to mobility, integrating multinational and multigenerational workforces and much more. Attendees with CRP® or GMS® certifications can also earn eight CRP® recertification credits and eight GMS® recertification credits.

Supporters for this year's event include the Japan HR Society and ACCJ. Learn more about the Summit and register to attend at https://www.worldwideerc.org/events-directory/tokyo-summit/home. Find out how Worldwide ERC® is shaping the future of a dynamic, innovative and growing mobility community at www.worldwideerc.org.

Worldwide ERC® is a global not-for-profit organization committed to connecting and educating workforce mobility professionals across the globe since 1964. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in London and Shanghai, Worldwide ERC® is the source of global mobility knowledge and innovation in talent management from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to Asia and across the Americas. For additional information, visit www.worldwideerc.org.

