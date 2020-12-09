SMI 10’421 0.3%  SPI 12’965 0.4%  Dow 30’132 -0.1%  DAX 13’340 0.5%  Euro 1.0750 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’529 0.1%  Gold 1’842 -1.5%  Bitcoin 16’368 0.5%  Dollar 0.8910 0.2%  Öl 49.3 0.9% 

09.12.2020

Worldwide Electronic Skin Patches Industry to 2030 - Profiles of 140 Companies

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Electronic Skin Patches to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Electronic Skin Patches to 2030 provides is an in-depth analysis of the market for electronic skin patches, which is shaping the future of healthcare.

Product areas covered include continuous glucose monitoring (CGN) skin patches, Cardiovascular monitoring skin patches, temperature and respiratory rate monitoring, pregnancy and newborn monitoring, electrical stimulation skin patches, hydration and sweat sensing skin patches, wound monitoring and care, motion sensing, medical implants, sleep trackers, wearable RFID, robotics, and wireless and self-powering skin patches.

Flexible and stretchable skin patches are being commercialized mainly for healthcare and personalized medicine applications.

Applications include:

  • diagnostics from sweat and interstitial fluid.
  • temperature, cardiovascular and hydration monitoring.
  • cosmetic treatments with electrical stimulation.
  • wrinkle removal via electrical stimulation.
  • wound healing of skin accelerated by ionic currents that can activate electromigration of keratinocytes.
  • iontophoretic drug delivery.
  • ergonomic human-machine.
  • motion sensing.

This Report Contains:

  • Insight into how healthcare is being transformed with data collection and monitoring through wearable electronic skin patches.
  • Global market revenues for electronic skin patches, by market, historical and forecast to 2030.
  • Analysis of electronic skin patches for disease prevention, clinical trials and chronic disease management
  • Opportunities and challenges
  • Overview of the future market for electronic skin patches.
  • Profiles of 140 companies in the electronic skin patches market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 The wearables revolution
2.2 Wearable market leaders
2.3 Growth in remote health monitoring and diagnostics
2.4 Electronic skin patches
2.4.1 From flexible and stretchable
2.4.2 Skin electronics
2.4.2.1 Displays
2.4.2.1.1 Inorganic LED
2.4.2.1.2 OLED
2.4.2.1.3 QLED
2.4.2.1.4 Micro LED
2.4.2.2 Sensors
2.4.2.2.1 Physical sensors
2.4.2.2.2 Chemical sensors
2.4.2.3 Energy harvesting
2.4.3 Advanced materials in electronic skin patches
2.4.4 Stretchable artificial skin
2.4.5 Continuous glucose monitoring devices (CGM)
2.4.6 Insulin pump and patch pumps
2.4.7 Cardiac monitoring devices
2.4.8 Electrical stimulation skin patches
2.5 Global market size for wearables (all types)
2.6 Markets and global revenues for electronic skin patches

3 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES
3.1 Market drivers
3.2 Wearable medical devices
3.3 Nanomaterials
3.4 Players in wearable health monitoring

4 CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (CGM) SKIN PATCHES
4.1 Market drivers
4.2 Below skin
4.3 Minimally-invasive CGM sensors
4.4 Non-invasive CGM sensors
4.5 Patch insulin delivery pumps
4.6 Companies and products

5 CARDIOVASCULAR MONITORING SKIN PATCHES
5.1 ECG sensors
5.2 PPG sensors
5.3 Companies and products

6 TEMPERATURE AND RESPIRATORY RATE MONITORING
6.1 Types of wearable temperature sensors
6.2 Soft thermometer patches for remote monitoring
6.3 Companies and products

7 PREGNANCY AND NEWBORN MONITORING
7.1 Pregnancy monitoring skin patches
7.2 Wearable electronic devices for baby monitoring
7.3 Companies and products

8 ELECTRICAL STIMULATION SKIN PATCHES
8.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator (TENS)
8.2 EMS
8.3 Other types
8.4 Electrostimulation for wound healing
8.5 Companies and products

9 HYDRATION AND SWEAT SENSING SKIN PATCHES
9.1 Wearable sweat sensors (medical and sports)
9.2 Companies and products

10 DRUG DELIVERY SKIN PATCHES
10.1 Wearable drug delivery systems
10.2 Cosmetics patches

11 WOUND MONITORING AND CARE SKIN PATCHES
11.1 Types
11.2 Companies and products

12 MOTION SENSING SKIN PATCHES
12.1 Types
12.2 Companies and products

13 OTHER MARKETS
13.1 Medical implants
13.2 Sleep trackers and wearable monitors
13.2.1 Products
13.3 Epidermal sensors with higher-frequency antennas
13.4 Conformable electronic skin for robotics

14 WIRELESS AND SELF-POWERING SKIN PATCHES
14.1 Energy harvesting for e-skins
14.2 Battery-free e-skins using NFC
14.3 Human biofluids for powering e-skins

15 MARKET CHALLENGES

16 COMPANY PROFILES

17 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

  • Beddr
  • Gatorade
  • L'Oreal
  • Quad Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njay93

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-electronic-skin-patches-industry-to-2030---profiles-of-140-companies-301189396.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

