Worldwide Diesel Engine Industry to 2026 - Players Include AGCO, Bosch and Continental Among Others

14.05.2021 23:00:00
DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diesel Engine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global diesel engine market reached a value of US$ 207 Billion in 2020. The global diesel engine market is currently witnessing healthy growth. The diesel engine is an internal combustion machine in which the air is compressed inside a cylindrical vessel to ignite the fuel. It changes the chemical energy stored in the fuel into mechanical energy which is used to power freight trucks, locomotives, large vessels, vehicles, etc. Currently, two types of diesel engines are available in the market. Two-stroke engines that complete a power cycle with two strokes of the piston during one crankshaft revolution, and four-stroke engines that complete the cycle with four separate strokes by turning the crankshaft. Diesel engines are capable of offering better operational performance and higher fuel economy, making them increasingly preferred among the end-users.
A key factor driving the demand of diesel engines is the fact that they provide better fuel efficiency compared to petrol engines and are extremely popular in commercial and heavy-duty vehicles. Moreover, the strong growth of the automobile industry, particularly in emerging markets such as India, China, Vietnam, etc. is also expected to create a positive impact on the demand of diesel engines. Apart from this, growth in the non-automotive diesel engine market is also expected to catalyse the market with growth expected to be driven by rising energy demands from infrastructure growth and the manufacturing industry. Strong industrialization in developing economies has also increased the demand of diesel engines driven by an increasing requirement for a reliable and consistent source of power generation to ensure uninterrupted and efficient operations. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global diesel engine market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AGCO Corporation, China FAW Group, Bosch, Deere & Company, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ford Motor, General Motors, MAN SE, Wartsila, Cummins, Caterpillar, Rolls-Royce, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
1. What was the global diesel engine market size in 2020?
2. What will be the global diesel engine market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?
3. What are the global diesel engine market drivers?
4. What are the major trends in the global diesel engine market?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global diesel engine market?
6. What is the global diesel engine market breakup by end user?
7. What are the major regions in the global diesel engine market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Diesel Engine Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Power Rating
5.5 Market Breakup by End-User
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Power Rating
6.1 0.5 MW-1 MW
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Up to 0.5 MW
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 2 MW-5 MW
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 1 MW-2 MW
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Above 5 MW
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End-User
7.1 Automotive
7.1.1 On-Road
7.1.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
7.1.1.2.1 Light Vehicles
7.1.1.2.2 Medium/Heavy Trucks
7.1.1.2.3 Light Trucks
7.1.1.3 Market Forecast
7.1.2 Off-Road
7.1.2.1 Market Trends
7.1.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
7.1.2.2.1 Industrial/Construction Equipment
7.1.2.2.2 Agriculture Equipment
7.1.2.2.3 Marine Applications
7.1.2.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Non-Automotive
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 Asia Pacific
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 North America
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Middle East and Africa
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Research and Development
10.3 Raw Material Procurement
10.4 Manufacturing
10.5 Marketing
10.6 Distribution
10.7 End-Use
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Price Analysis
13 Manufacturing Process
13.1 Product Overview
13.2 Raw Material Requirements
13.3 Manufacturing Process
13.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 AGCO Corporation
14.3.2 China FAW Group
14.3.3 Bosch
14.3.4 Deere & Company
14.3.5 Continental AG
14.3.6 Delphi Automotive
14.3.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
14.3.8 Ford Motor
14.3.9 General Motors
14.3.10MAN SE
14.3.11 Wartsila
14.3.12 Cummins
14.3.13 Caterpillar
14.3.14 Rolls-Royce
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elagjm
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-diesel-engine-industry-to-2026---players-include-agco-bosch-and-continental-among-others-301291833.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
