23.10.2020 19:15:00

Worldwide Dermatological Therapeutics Industry to 2028 - Rise in Awareness Levels of Disease Origin and Progression Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dermatological Therapeutics Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the global dermatological therapeutics market is expected to display a positive market trend over the forecast period of 2019-2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.90%.

Skin disease is one of the major factors responsible for the growing global disease burden, affecting millions of people around the world. This is expected to lead to an increase in the adoption of dermatological treatments, which, in turn, will propel the studied market growth. Also, the rise in awareness regarding disease origin and progression is creating opportunities for market growth.

Dermatological therapies are used to treat different types of skin conditions and disorders. But despite this, there are certain major side-effects associated with anti-infectives, corticosteroids, retinoids, and every other drug class, which are quite prominent than others. This is majorly hampering the growth of the dermatological therapeutics market. Furthermore, unawareness about dermatological diagnosis is another factor challenging this market's growth.

The Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and North America together envelop the global dermatological therapeutics market.

North America leads the global market for dermatological therapeutics market, accounting for the largest share. The growth of this market is attributable to the expanding rate of occurrence of pores and skin diseases among people in the region. The United States is the greatest commercial center for dermatology drugs, followed by Canada. The rise in the demand for dermatological services in North America is driven by the rise in incidence of skin cancer, particularly melanoma. Another major factor fuelling the demand for these services is the increase in the geriatric population in the region. Thus, the increased demand for dermatological services is augmenting the growth of the North American dermatological therapeutics market.

The notable players in this market include Merck & Co, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Abbvie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Amgen Inc, Leo Pharma A/S, Almirall, Allergan, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Galderma, Novartis AG, AGI Dermatics, and Johnson & Johnson.

Novartis AG is a globally popular pharmaceutical company, with a major presence in diverse biopharmaceutical segments. One of its products in the dermatology segment, Cosentyx, is a prescription medicine used for treating adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The company has operations across Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Novartis reported revenues worth $53,166 million for the fiscal year ended December 2018 (FY2018), which was an increase of 6% over the preceding year.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Dermatological Therapeutics Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. Asia-Pacific is Most Encouraging Regional Market
2.2.2. China is Leading Overall Market
2.2.3. Advancements in Biologics
2.2.4. Atopic Dermatitis is Anticipated to Grow at Highest CAGR
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
2.3.2. Threat of Substitute
2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry
2.4. Impact of COVID-19 - Dermatological Therapeutics
2.5. Market Attractiveness Index
2.6. Vendor Scorecard
2.7. Market Drivers
2.7.1. Increasing Burden of Dermatological Diseases
2.8. Market Restraints
2.8.1. Grave Side-Effects for Certain Classes of Therapeutic Drugs
2.9. Market Opportunities
2.9.1. Rise in Awareness Levels of Disease Origin and Progression
2.10. Market Challenges
2.10.1. Unawareness Towards Dermatological Diagnosis

3. Global Dermatological Therapeutics Market Outlook - by Drug Class
3.1. Anti-Infectives
3.2. Corticosteroids
3.3. Anti-Acne
3.4. Calcineurin Inhibitors
3.5. Retinoids
3.6. Other Drug Classes

4. Global Dermatological Therapeutics Market Outlook - by Application
4.1. Alopecia
4.2. Herpes
4.3. Psoriasis
4.4. Rosacea
4.5. Atopic Dermatitis
4.6. Acne Vulgaris
4.7. Other Applications

5. Global Dermatological Therapeutics Market - Regional Outlook
5.1. North America
5.1.1. Market by Drug Class
5.1.2. Market by Application
5.1.3. Country Analysis
5.1.3.1. United States
5.1.3.2. Canada
5.2. Europe
5.2.1. Market by Drug Class
5.2.2. Market by Application
5.2.3. Country Analysis
5.2.3.1. United Kingdom
5.2.3.2. Germany
5.2.3.3. France
5.2.3.4. Spain
5.2.3.5. Italy
5.2.3.6. Russia
5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe
5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.3.1. Market by Drug Class
5.3.2. Market by Application
5.3.3. Country Analysis
5.3.3.1. China
5.3.3.2. Japan
5.3.3.3. India
5.3.3.4. South Korea
5.3.3.5. Asean Countries
5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand
5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4. Latin America
5.4.1. Market by Drug Class
5.4.2. Market by Application
5.4.3. Country Analysis
5.4.3.1. Brazil
5.4.3.2. Mexico
5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America
5.5. Middle East and Africa
5.5.1. Market by Drug Class
5.5.2. Market by Application
5.5.3. Country Analysis
5.5.3.1. United Arab Emirates
5.5.3.2. Turkey
5.5.3.3. Saudi Arabia
5.5.3.4. South Africa
5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1. Abbvie Inc
6.2. Allergan
6.3. Almirall
6.4. Amgen Inc
6.5. Bausch Health Companies Inc
6.6. Galderma
6.7. GlaxoSmithKline plc
6.8. Johnson & Johnson
6.9. Novartis Ag
6.10. Pfizer Inc
6.11. AGI Dermatics
6.12. Leo Pharma A/S
6.13. Merck & Co

7. Methodology & Scope
7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables
7.2. Sources of Data
7.3. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24mp7a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-dermatological-therapeutics-industry-to-2028---rise-in-awareness-levels-of-disease-origin-and-progression-presents-opportunities-301158811.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

