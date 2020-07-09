Worldwide Coconut Sugar Industry to 2026 - Increasing Demand from Manufacturers of Skin Care Products Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coconut Sugar Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global coconut sugar market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global coconut sugar market to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on coconut sugar market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on coconut sugar market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global coconut sugar market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global coconut sugar market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising focus on healthy lifestyle, growing adoption of organic products and availability of coconut sugar-based products

Growing demand of coconut sugar from cosmetics and foods and beverage industry owing to its nutritional properties and health benefits

2) Restraints

Lack of standardization in product offering and availability of alternative products

3) Opportunities

Increasing demand from manufacturers of skin care products due to rising consumer demand for herbal products

Segment Covered

The global coconut sugar market is segmented on the basis of nutrient, form, and application.



The Global Coconut Sugar Market by Nutrient

Minerals

Potassium

Iron

Calcium

Zinc

Vitamin

The Global Coconut Sugar Market by Form

Powdered

Granual

Liquid

The Global Coconut Sugar Market by Application

Beverages

Bakery Products

Cosmetics

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

Coco Sugar Indonesia

The Coconut Company Limited

Celebes Coco Corporation

Saudi Food Ingredients

Bigtreefarms

NOW Foods

Nutiva

TreeLife

Tradin Organic

Holos Integra

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the coconut sugar market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the coconut sugar market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global coconut sugar market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Coconut Sugar Market Highlights

2.2. Coconut Sugar Market Projection

2.3. Coconut Sugar Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Coconut Sugar Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Coconut Sugar Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Nutrient

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Form

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Coconut Sugar Market



4. Coconut Sugar Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Coconut Sugar Market by Nutrient

5.1. Minerals

5.1.1. Potassium

5.1.2. Iron

5.1.3. Calcium

5.1.4. Zinc

5.2. Vitamin



6. Global Coconut Sugar Market by Form

6.1. Powdered

6.2. Granual

6.3. Liquid



7. Global Coconut Sugar Market by Application

7.1. Beverages

7.2. Bakery Products

7.3. Cosmetics



8. Global Coconut Sugar Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Coconut Sugar Market by Nutrient

8.1.2. North America Coconut Sugar Market by Form

8.1.3. North America Coconut Sugar Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Coconut Sugar Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Coconut Sugar Market by Nutrient

8.2.2. Europe Coconut Sugar Market by Form

8.2.3. Europe Coconut Sugar Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe Coconut Sugar Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Coconut Sugar Market by Nutrient

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Coconut Sugar Market by Form

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Coconut Sugar Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Coconut Sugar Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Coconut Sugar Market by Nutrient

8.4.2. RoW Coconut Sugar Market by Form

8.4.3. RoW Coconut Sugar Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW Coconut Sugar Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Coconut Sugar Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Coco Sugar Indonesia

9.2.2. The Coconut Company Limited

9.2.3. Celebes Coco Corporation

9.2.4. Saudi Food Ingredients

9.2.5. Bigtreefarms

9.2.6. NOW Foods

9.2.7. Nutiva

9.2.8. TreeLife

9.2.9. Tradin Organic

9.2.10. Holos Integra



