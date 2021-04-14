Worldwide CNS Therapeutics Industry to 2025 - Awareness Campaigns Launched by Pharma Companies to Benefit the Market

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CNS Therapeutics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for CNS Therapeutics is projected to reach US$137.7 billion by 2025, driven by the urgent need to address the unmet medical needs of neurological disorders. Diseases of the brain and mind range from epilepsy, stroke, migraine, Alzheimer`s, Parkinson`s, dementia, multiple sclerosis, brain injuries, neuroinfections, schizophrenia, psychosis and other mental disorders. With unmet needs continuing to persist, societal and healthcare burden continues to increase.

Stroke and infections such as meningitis and encephalitis continue to be the leading cause of disability worldwide, pushing up the cost of nursing care, hospice and bringing down quality of life. The unmet needs are evident in all phases of drug development i.e. identification of therapeutic targets; optimization of lead compounds; gaps in toxicity and pharmacokinetics studies; and slow resolution of ethical issues, among others. The need of the hour is innovation in developing more potent drugs and therapies. One of the reasons for the slower development of safe and effective drugs for neurology is the fact that the human brain is one of the most complex and highly organized organs in the universe.

The brain is a highly sophisticated piece of organic system perfected over millions of years of evolution. Scientists continue to struggle to fathom the complex interaction of chemicals and neurons in the brain. Investments in drug development in neurology is risky since certain diseases like neuropsychiatric diseases are difficult to target, are poorly defined, cannot be easily assayed, and pose challenges in efficiently validating clinical efficiency of drugs during clinical trials as most diseases progress slowly and develop over the years.



Strong opportunities for CNS focussed drugs therefore exists and compounding this need is the rapidly aging population and a parallel rise in Parkinson`s, Alzheimer`s, pain manifestations, cerebrovascular disorders, stroke, seizures, cognitive and memory disorders. The scenario has created a healthy global pipeline of late stage drugs and the market is expected to benefit from rising acceptance of new therapies and new classes of drugs; increased demand for combination therapies; growing use of generics; and launch of new Alzheimer`s drugs including anti-amyloid proteins, cholinergic and nicotine receptor agonists, neuro protective drugs, vaccines and GABA receptor modulators.

A key trend in the market is pharma companies` efforts to restrategize CNS drug development, which still continues to cost significantly higher than development costs in other therapeutic areas. Increased use of contract research organization services; and predictive planning to prevent late stage drug failure are few of the strategies adopted to infuse vigor in the CNS drug development space. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 70% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period supported by factors such as changing social structures and increased risk of developing psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, sleep disorders, depression and anxiety; growing literacy rates, improved awareness and gradual reduction in the stigma associated with neurological disorders; and government policy led development of healthcare delivery systems.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutics: A Prelude

CNS Therapeutics Exhibit Robust Opportunities amidst Rising Incidence of CNS Disorders

List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2019

List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2018

Patent Expiries of Major Drugs Exert Downward Pressure on the Global CNS Market

Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs: 2008-2022

Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance

Developing Market to Drive the Market Momentum

MARKET ANALYSIS BY THERAPEUTIC CATEGORY

Anti-Epilepsy Market

Global Market Overview

Regional Landscape

Developed Countries Account for a Major Share of Epilepsy Treatment

of Epilepsy Treatment Developing Countries Struggle with Low Treatment Rates

New Approvals (2019 and 2018)

Disease Overview

Degenerative, Infective, Neoplastic, Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy

High Unmet Needs Offer Scope for Market Growth

Treatment

Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) by Generic Name and Brand Names

Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs

Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs and Their Mechanism of Action

Patent Expiries of Major Anti-Epilepsy Drugs

FDA's New Policy for AED Drugs to Bolster Market Growth

AAN Updated Guidelines on New AEDs Use for Treating New Onset Epilepsy (2019)

Select Currently Available Epilepsy Drugs

Select Anti-Epilepsy Drugs (AEDs) in Phase III Trials

Innovative Drugs Needed for Better Treatment Compliance

Abounding Potential for NCEs

A New Research Demonstrates Effectiveness of Gluconate in Treating Neonatal Seizures

FDA Approves Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) - First Drug for Treating Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

Refractory Childhood Epilepsy & Pregnancy Epilepsy - Major Concerns

Recent Approvals for Childhood Epilepsy: 2016-2019

Review of Anti-Epilepsy Drugs

Vimpat

Keppra

Lamictal

Tegretol

Sabril

Perampanel

Zonegran

Topamax

Trileptal

Neurontin

Lyrica

Depakine

CNS Pain Management

Market Overview

Treatment

Drugs Indicated for Pain Management

Select Phase III Ongoing Studies for Cancer Pain

Regional Overview

Players

Combination Therapies Gain Prominence

Key Trends in Chronic Pain Management

Neuropathic Pain Management: Market with High Potential

Select Phase III Ongoing Studies for Neuropathic Pain

Lyrica's Generics Gain FDA Approval

Migraine Market: A Core Vertical in CNS Pain Management

Migraine Care: Select Patent Expiries (2013-2015)

Migraine Completed Phase III Studies: As of October 2019

Migraine Ongoing Phase III Studies: As of October 2019

Select Pain Management Drugs

Flupirtine

Lyrica

Oxycodone

Nucynta ER

Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors (mGluRs)

New Pain Management Drugs

Novartis Presents New Data for Aimovig

Reyvow, Eli Lilly's Novel Migraine Drug with the Potential to Lead the Global Migraine Medications Market

Three New Migraine Drugs Obtain FDA Approval

Eli Lilly's Emgality Receives FDA Approval

Anti-Alzheimer's

Market Overview

Alzheimer's Phase III Completed Studies

Alzheimer's Phase III Ongoing Studies

Treatment for Alzheimer's

Select Leading Drugs for Alzheimer's Disease by Drug Category

Patent Expiries of Leading Alzheimer's Drugs

Aducanumab Marches towards FDA Approval, Following being Abondoned by Biogen a few Months Ago

The Clinical Trials for Aducanumab

Aducanumab: A Promising Drug Which would Revolutionalize the Alzheimer's Market

Alzheimer's Drugs: A Market Plagued with Failures

Promising Compounds with Silver Lining

PRI-002 Gains Success in First Stage of Human Testing for Alzheimer's Disease

Updated FDA Standards Make Way for Increased Alzheimer's Drug Testing

Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer's to Dampen Market Growth

Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer's to Dampen Market Growth

Elenbecestat's Phase 3 Trials Halted

Novel Drug Delivery Method to the Brain Discovered

Alzheimer's Association Provides Grant to Longeveron

A Review of Select Anti-Alzheimer's Drugs

Aricept

Exelon

Reminyl

Ebixa

Namenda

A Review of the Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's Effect on Brain

Causes for Alzheimer's

Who Are at Risk?

Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease

Diagnosis of Alzheimer's

Anti-Parkinson's

Market Overview

Nourianz, An Add-on Medication for Treating Episodes of Parkinson's Disease Secures FDA Approval

Recent Approvals

Novel Drug and a New Delivery Method for Restoring Brain Cells in People Suffering from PD

Xadago - Add-On Therapy for Parkinson's Disease

NUPLAZID - The First and the Only Approved Drug for Psychosis related to Parkinson's disease

Parkinson's Phase III Completed Studies: As of October 2019

Parkinson's Ongoing Phase III Studies: As of October 2019

Select Anti-Parkinson's Drugs

Levodopa

Dopamine Agonists

Mirapex

FDA Announces Imminent Discontinuation of Certain Formulations of GSK's Requip for PD and RSL Treatment

A Review of the Parkinson's Disease

Prevalence

Symptoms

Causes

Diagnosis

Anti-Depressants

Market Overview

Exhibit 5: Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by Depressive Disorder Type

Anti-Depressant Treatment

Exhibit 6: Select Top Selling Anti-Depressants in 2018

Select Antidepressants Drugs

Zoloft (Sertraline)

Cymbalta

Prozac (Fluoxetine)

Effexor (Venlafaxine)

Paxil

Wellbutrin (Bupropion)

Recent Approvals of Anti-Depressants

Esketamine, the Fast Acting Drug for Depression from Janssen Receives FDA Approval

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Depressive Disorder: As of October 2019

A Review of Depression

Prevalence of Depression

Causes of Depression

Types of Depressive Disorders

Available Treatment

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Lithium Salts

Working of Antidepressants

Ranking of Antidepressants in Terms of Efficacy

Types of Antidepressants

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

NMDA Receptor (NMDAR)

NMDA Receptor Agonists

Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Workings of SSRIs

Safety Levels of SSRI Drugs

Adverse Effects of SSRI

Serotonin Noradrenaline Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Anti-Psychotics

Market Overview

Leading Atypical Antipsychotics for the Treatment of Schizophrenia

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Schizophrenia: As of October 2019

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Bipolar Disorder: As of October 2019

Select Anti-Psychotic Drugs

Zyprexa

Seroquel

Abilify

Clozaril

Risperdal

Risperdal Consta

Geodon

Invega Sustenna

Saphris

Latuda

A Review of Anti-Psychotics

Indications of Antipsychotics

An Effective Adjunctive Therapy

Off-label Uses

Efficacy - Marred by Lack of Evidence Base

Types of Antipsychotics

Difference between Typical and Atypical

Atypical Antipsychotics Up Against Typicals

Side Effects of Antipsychotics

Symptoms of Antipsychotics Withdrawal

Bipolar Disorder

Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder

Mood Episode - A Major Symptom

Manic Episode Vs Depressive Episode

Causes of Bipolar Disorder

Types of Bipolar Disorder

Co-morbidities of Bipolar Disorder

Schizophrenia

Prevalence by Gender

Symptoms of Schizophrenia

Causes of Schizophrenia

Other CNS Disorders (Multiple Sclerosis, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and Insomnia)

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

List of Approved Drugs for MS

Patent Expiration Date/Year of the Major MS Drugs

Exhibit 7: Leading Multiple Sclerosis Drugs (2018): Sales in USD Million

New Approvals

Novartis Receives FDA Approval for Mayzent for Use in Multiple Sclerosis

Mavenclad Gains FDA Approval

Celgene Files NDA for Ozanimod

Ocrevus - The First Approved Drug for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS)

Multiple Sclerosis: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Multiple Sclerosis: As of October 2019

A Review of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Types of Multiple Sclerosis

Exhibit 8: Clinical Subtypes of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Prevalence of MS

Causes of MS

Myths Surrounding Multiple Sclerosis

Symptoms of MS

Diagnosis of MS

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Market Overview

Approved Drugs for ADHD: 2017

Sales of Vyvanse in 2018

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for ADHD: As of October 2019

Select ADHD Drugs

Vyvanse

Concerta

Adderall

A Review of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Consequences of ADHD

What Leads to ADHD?

Insomnia

Overview

List of Approved Drugs for Insomnia

Pipeline Drugs for Insomnia: As of October 2019

Zolpidem

Eszopiclone

A Review of Insomnia

Prevalence of Insomnia

Therapies for Insomnia

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AbbVie Inc. ( USA )

) Alkermes Plc. ( Ireland )

) Allergan Plc. ( Ireland )

) AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)

BIAL Group ( Portugal )

) Bristol- Myers Squibb ( USA )

( ) Eisai Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( USA )

) Eli Lilly and Co. (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( USA )

) GlaxoSmithKline (UK)

H. Lundbeck A/S ( Denmark )

) Johnson & Johnson ( USA )

) Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( USA )

) Merck & Co., Inc. ( USA )

) Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. ( USA )

) Novartis AG ( Switzerland )

) Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Pfizer, Inc. ( USA )

) Purdue Pharma L.P. ( USA )

) Sanofi ( France )

) Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( USA )

) Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ( Israel )

) UCB S.A., ( Belgium )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Burgeoning Global Aging Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to Drive CNS Demand

Increased Spending on Prescription Drugs Bodes Well for the CNS Therapeutics Market

Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Boost CNS Therapeutics Market

Growing Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions to Spur the Market

Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Emerges as a Key Trait

Dollar Spending by Drug Category

Developments in CNS Drug Delivery Technologies Bode Well for the CNS Drugs Market

Understanding of BBB Cell Biology & Its Positive Impact on Epilepsy Drugs: A Case-in-Point

Pharma Companies: Seeking New Tools to Offset Pressure on Drug Pipelines

Awareness Campaigns Launched by Pharma Companies to Benefit the Market.

Music and Memory Programs Positively Impact Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Related Dementia (ADRD) Patients

New Method to Isolate Active Compounds Related to Alzheimers from Plant Medicines

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver

Exhibit 15: North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050)

The Largest CNS Therapeutics Market Globally

Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs in the US

Focus on Select Markets

Alzheimer's Market

Anti-depressant Drugs

Usage of Antidepressants Surges in the US

Anti-Epilepsy Market

Epilepsy - A Major Concern for the Healthcare Industry

A Glance at Epilepsy Statistics

Anti-Epilepsy Drugs

The US Epilepsy Market: Patent Expiry of Select Major Drugs

Epilepsy in Children

Growing Competition from Generics

Pain Management Market

Consumers in the US Seek Different Options for Chronic Pain Management

Neuropathic Pain Market

Anti-Psychotic Drugs Market

Mental Illnesses - Epidemiology

Facts & Figures

Exhibit 16: Lifetime Prevalence (%) of Bipolar Disorder in the US Population by Age Group

Popular Antipsychotic Drugs in the US

Surging Off-label Prescriptions

Generics Occupy Front Seat

Rising Antipsychotic Use among Children - A Cause of Concern

ADHD Market

Select Available ADHD Drugs in the US

Adult ADHD Drugs Continue to Widen their Share

Market Analytics

CANADA

CNS Diseases: Facts & Figures

JAPAN

CHINA

China : The Primary Market for CNS Drugs in Asia-Pacific

: The Primary Market for CNS Drugs in Select Anti-Schizophrenia Drugs Available in China

Other Available CNS Drugs in China

EUROPE

European Patent Expiries of Select CNS Drugs

Pain Management Market

Neuropathic Pain Market Witnesses Foray of Generics

Anti-Psychotics Market

Demand for Antipsychotics for Bipolar Disorder Upbeat

Ageing Population Boosts Demand

Exhibit 20: 65+ Population as Percentage of Total Population for Major Countries in Europe : As on June 2019

: As on FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

Market Snapshots

UNITED KINGDOM

NICE Recommendations on CNS Therapeutics

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

& China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities Growing Antipsychotics Market in Asia

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 181

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jruqy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-cns-therapeutics-industry-to-2025---awareness-campaigns-launched-by-pharma-companies-to-benefit-the-market-301269015.html

SOURCE Research and Markets